Amsterdam train failure: trains are running again, but not all problems are resolved

After a night at the Zigo Dom, Hielke and Kiki Kuitert from Almelo are at Amsterdam Central Station waiting for the train home on Monday morning. Mother-daughter duo stuck in capital with hundreds of other fans after Harry Styles concert.

Although they barely slept, it was comfortable in the Ziggo Dome, says Kiki, who has wrapped a gold-colored emergency blanket around her. He delivered it to the concert hall, as well as a sleeping bag, crisps and a drink.

The two witness a ‘spectacular concert’. “Thousands have already left trying to catch another train,” says Hilke. “But they missed a whole part of the concert and still their train. We saw everything,” his daughter said.

A little further on, Susan Koslag (18) and Kyra Visser (17) are sitting on the floor. They will pick up the Thailys at approximately 07:00 for their trip to Disneyland Paris. In Arnhem, where they live, they learned that there was no train to Amsterdam, so Susan’s father rushed to take them by car. “It still seemed like Thalis was walking,” says Susan. “We were just in time and then he didn’t.” The girls expect to be able to fly to Paris later in the morning for their three-day trip.