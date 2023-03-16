Amy Pascal is mysterious about Tom Holland’s participation in “Through the Spider-Verse”. ~ Marvel Universe 616

Speaking with Empire, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Amy Pascal added fuel to rumors of Tom Holland’s cameo in the animated film, hinting that the MCU’s Spider-Man actor would make an appearance in the sequel. spiderverse.

On the subject, Pascal said that “I wouldn’t comment on anything about it!”. However, she was keen to mention that “Tom Holland loves these (Spider-Verse) movies…”. This comes after the provocations of the actor’s inclusion in the film were spreading. And Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller has previously said that “anything is possible in the Multiverse”.

In 2021, Tom Holland himself shared his thoughts on the Spider-Verse franchise, revealing that he “loves” them and wants to be in the films. “I loved it and I’m just waiting for the call… guys, give us a call. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it.” he said. At the time, he said that Pascal had raised the prospect of a role in the Spider-Verse, but “no one (had) come back to (him)” in the offer.

The Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse cast includes returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Oscar Isaac will reprise his role in the first film’s post-credits scene as Spider-Man 2099. Joining the series for the first time are Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and Jason Schwartzman .

