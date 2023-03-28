Amy Pascal talks about the possibility of having Miles Morales in Live-action in the future ~ Marvel Universe 616

The first time that Miles Morales was indirectly referred to in theaters was in Spider-Man: Homecoming, when we saw actor Donald Glover play the role of Aaron Davis, Miles’ Uncle in the Ultimate version. He even mentioned that he had a nephew, but the reference stopped there. Now, in Spider-Man: Never Go Home, Jamie Foxx’s villain Electro makes another reference believing that behind the mask he always thought the hero Spider-Man was black. This, therefore, always left those provocations in the air so that one day we would see the live-action version of Miles Morales in theaters.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Spider-Man producer and former Sony president Amy Pascal said “(fans) will have to wait a few years” for Miles Morales’ live-action debut. It’s unknown when exactly Miles would appear in live-action (potentially in the MCU), but it’s possible the character could debut after Sony’s Spider-Verse film trilogy.

Meanwhile, Miles Morales’ voice actor, Shameik Moore, told Empire about his experience during the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premiere, noting how recognized he was with the animation:

“I was at the premiere of ‘No Return Home’ and everyone looked at me in that line! I got a lot of tweets.”

Shameik Moore also spoke about potentially playing a live-action version of Miles, with himself stating that “everyone knows” (including Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx) that he would be perfect for the role:

“I feel like everybody knows I would be a great (live-action) Miles Morales. When I walked out of the theater after that opening, Jamie Foxx looked at me like…he knew. I think Tom Holland knows too.

The Spider-Verse voice actor then said that it would be up to Sony and the MCU if he was chosen to play a live-action Miles Morales at some point. “It just depends on how old they want Miles to be when they’re ready to make a live-action movie. That’s the dilemma of whether or not I’m going to play him.”

A past rumor from insider Daniel Richtman revealed that Sony is exploring the possibility of a solo live-action movie centered on Miles Morales that would exist in a “different universe” similar to Tom Hardy’s Venom films. But for now, it’s all just a rumor.

The Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse cast includes returning stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez and Greta Lee. Oscar Isaac will reprise his role in the first film’s post-credits scene as Spider-Man 2099. Joining the series for the first time are Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Joma Taccone, Shea Whigham, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and Jason Schwartzman .

