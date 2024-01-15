An abandoned ship faces an uncertain fate in the Red Sea

File photo: Cargo ship Rubymar carrying Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea off Kilios near Istanbul, Turkey. November 2, 2022 (Reuters/Mehmet Emin Calcican)

A cargo ship was abandoned four days ago Gulf of Aden Sector sources said on Wednesday that despite water entering it, it remains afloat and can be towed to nearby Djibouti after being hit by missiles fired by Yemeni Houthis.

You may be interested in: The international naval coalition led by the United States responded to an attack by the Houthis against a ship in the Red Sea

Shipping risks have increased since November due to repeated drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea and straits Bab al-Mandab by the Houthis, aligned with Iran. US and British forces have responded to several attacks on Houthi facilities, but have so far failed to stop the attacks.

team of RubymarFlying the Belizean flag, the ship abandoned ship after the collision on Sunday and was rescued by another commercial vessel.

You may be interested in: US bombs more Houthi areas in Yemen to neutralize attacks in the Red Sea

He told The Associated Press on Monday that the ship was taking on water and its operators were looking for alternatives. reuters Ship’s Marine Security Company, LSS-SAPU, The UK-registered company and the Lebanon-based manager of the ship could not be reached for further information on Wednesday.

A maritime advisory warns ships in the area to avoid the abandoned ship.

You may be interested in: US launches new defense operation against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen’s Red Sea

A US defense official said on Tuesday that the ship had not sunk.

Two maritime and insurance sources said towing the ship to Djibouti appeared to be the best option.

,Djibouti is the only immediate option In which some repair or recovery will be possible,” said one of the sources. “It is very risky to take a boat out too far or into more open water in those conditions.”

Despite Western counter-attacks in Yemen, the Houthis have vowed to continue attacking ships they say are linked to Israel (EFE/EPA/Yahya Arhab)



Insurer sources said they could not determine who had insured the ship, which was apparently not covered by the London marine insurance market.

Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority said a statement on board the rescue ship on 19 February.

“On board the ship 21,999 MT IMDG Category 5.1 fertilizers“Very dangerous,” the authority declared, adding that the ship’s AIS transponder had been turned off and its coordinates were unknown.

(With information from Reuters)