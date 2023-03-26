An agent denies that VALORANT ‘pros’ can’t stream CS2

A live broadcast of Adil Benrlitom «Scream«, VALORANT player from Karmine Corp, has set off all the alarms in the communities of Counter-Strike and VALORANT. A tweet in which it was stated that the professional VALORANT players present in the program of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) could not do streams about other games generated anger and various clashes of opinion. However, the CEO of one of the most important agencies within esports has spoken about this situation, especially due to the impact after the launch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

The CEO of Prodicy Agency, Jérôme Coupez, has explained to the journalist Jake Sucky that the players present at the VCT can make live broadcasts of any video game. However, the clause of the contract with the professionals is another. What Riot Games does not allow the ‘pros’ present in the franchised program is to charge for making sponsored content about other games. Regardless of whether it is CS2, Overwatch or any other title.

Riot Games’ regulations could respond to the fact of not generating a conflict of interest without interfering with the individual freedom of players to create the content they want. In the past, different media did affirm that Riot limited the access to professionals. streams what they could do For example, in 2014 the players of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) -North American League of Legends competition- could not stream Dota 2 or Blizzard games. However, according to Coupez, that is not currently the case.

ScreaM and other Valorant franchised players are allowed to stream any game, they just can’t be paid to do so ie Valve can’t pay ScreaM to play CSGO, but he can do so unpaid pic.twitter.com/LEI6pbCrPo —Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 24, 2023

ScreaM stands out from any fight

The screenshot of ScreaM playing CS2 has again generated a fight between communities about whether or not the Belgian should make a streaming of the game, which of the two shooter is better etc For this reason, faced with the exchange of reproaches, the Karmine Corp player has taken the opportunity to stand out in Twitter of any negative message towards any title. «People forget that I have played CS since 2005 and 12 years as a professional, playing eight Majors. There are multiple reasons why I left him, but my love will be forever, so please respect that. Now my goal is to dominate VALORANT and, perhaps, one day I will return to remind you of the machine of the heardshots“Said the player.

