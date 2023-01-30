An ancient bug haunts Braum again

Talking about League of Legends normally implies mentioning some other bug. we always meet various errors, some that go unnoticed for a while and others that end up being more annoying than we could imagine. All right, Well, the latter is happening with a Braum that does not seem to be working correctly inside Summoner’s Rift.

Last January 29several players complained in the subreddit of League of Legends, stating that the Heart of the Freljord suffers from a bug pretty annoying. And it is that when you use the [W] – Behind me on an ally and that champion kills an enemy, Braum doesn’t receive any assists, leaving his personal score unaffected and therefore adding less gold. However, Riot Games already claimed that it had been fixed with the patch 13.1something that does not seem to have happened.

Braum and the bug it’s bothering the whole community

«Fixed an issue that resulted in Braum not receiving the assist after using his [W]«. With these words, Riot Games revealed that in theory that error was completely solved. However, it looks like that bug has returned again and this is something that Braum players don’t like. Thus, many users have shown their dissatisfaction with the developer.

«Now, use the [W] on an ally that kills an enemy does not grant any type of assistance. This is not something that should happen, especially considering that other champions who do the same thing do benefit from these actions.“, the players highlight.

Riot Games is expected to rework on it to fix it again. However, some players have pointed out that you could always add some different interaction, such as giving an ally a health point so that the assist always counts.

