an apocalypse full of hackers who have conquered it by imposing their own rules

March 22, 2023, 11:00 – Updated March 22, 2023, 11:10

One fine day, Apple decides to remove the most popular online game on the planet from the App Store: Fortnite. In the middle of summer, on August 13. Soon after, Google does the same. At that time, the game on iOS was running on version 13.40 (Season 3, Chapter 2). Called Splashdown!, this was the season of Aquaman: divers, dolphins and other marine-themed graces roamed the war zones freely. And on every other platform, that season lasted from June 17, 2020 to August 27, 2020. Not on iOS: it’s still going on, frozen in time, same game, same skins, same weapons. And a whole underworld of new rules imposed by hackers.

Fortnite on iOS exists and it’s hell.

Martial Law: If You Stick Your Head Out, You’re Dead

Let’s remember the facts: Fortnite disappeared from the App Store because, according to Apple, its new payment system in app he avoided the commissions of the official stores where the game was hosted. To Epic, that 30% commission for each sale seemed completely excessive. If you already had the game you could continue playing it without a problem, yes.

In any case, if those 20GB were still installed on your iPhone, you could continue playing without a problem. Or so it seems. To date, the game was still the same green paradise where you can find epic or legendary weapons with relative ease, where you can play around for a while to practice your skills. Now every game has become a hostile zone: if you stick your head out, you’re instantly dead.

Someone decided to go in to see how things were going and the situation would not be more overwhelming:





“Over the past 3 months, hackers have taken over the old iOS version of Fortnite. Solo matches are virtually unplayable now as there’s a hacker in almost every game and there’s no way to escape. They’re the same cheats every time.They have an aimbot with normal weapons and a sniper aimbot that can shoot through walls and headshots without missing, and no matter which way you are facing, it will shoot down any player/henchman/prowler in a radius 300 meters. They can also fly with any type of vehicle across the entire map in a matter of seconds.”

According to some players on Reddit, it doesn’t matter how fast you move, a flying car will run over you or a well-aimed shot will destroy your half-built ladder. A veritable hell of martial law that another handful of players want to reverse, trying to get everything back to being as similar to the original game. Or at least to that version frozen in time where Jason Momoa’s Aquaman was the skin to unlock.

By traditional means we are going to have to keep waiting, that is clear. The legal battle between Epic and Apple did not end well: it grew in intensity and was filled with cross accusations. At Epic Games they sued and started a campaign, the #FreeFortnite, which parodied Apple’s military ‘1984’ ad. That is, Epic calling Apple fascist in a not particularly elegant way. And Apple’s response remains the same: you’re out.

