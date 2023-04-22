An Artist Creates A Stunning Dragon-Type Eevee Evolution

Since the sixth generation we have not had a new evolution of Eevee.

Eevee in the Pokemon anime

For years we have been able to see that Eevee is a Pokémon that since its inception has been very popularthereby giving rise to the fact that with the passage of time this level of fame has increased to the point that many already consider it as the second mascot of the franchise along with Pikachu and Meowth, this being something that goes hand in hand with the fact of having been the protagonist of his own video game, Pokémon Let’s GO Eevee, as well as having a Z movement and a Gigantamax form of its own.

Now, it should be noted that the fame of this Pokémon does not come alone, since Eevee is famous for being the Pokémon with the most evolutions, being so that, according to the evolutionary method that we select, we can get it to transform into Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon or Sylveon, that is, almost nothing. However, even with this, one of the best wishes from fans It is to see Eevee being able to evolve all the existing types, thereby giving rise to the fact that, in the absence of these evolutions by Game Freak, the fans themselves are the ones who create them.

A fan gives us the Dragon-type evolution that Eevee could have one day

Under this premise, a few weeks ago we saw how a fan created the hypothetical evolution of Eevee of the Ghost type, thus giving rise to another one now taking charge of doing the same, but with the Dragon typebeing that the Reddit user known as shunixe has brought us this version of Eevee that you can see below these lines and that does not have too many details:

For the rest, it only remains to mention that Eevee is one of the Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple., so we don’t need to wait for future DLCs that will arrive later this year to see it back. Of course, everything seems to indicate that Eevee would obtain a new form that could be based on Teracrystallization, so we will have to be vigilant.