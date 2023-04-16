An Artist Fuses All Forms Of Deoxys Into One Pokemon And It’s Great

Deoxys is a Singular Pokémon that has four forms.

Deoxys in three of his four forms

Pokémon is one of the video game industry licenses that have a larger number of fans around the worldthus giving rise to millions who follow up to date everything related to these pocket creatures or at least some of their many versions, whether they are main installments, console spin-off, Pokémon GO, Pokémon UNITEamong many others.

However, with such a large number of people in their fan community, it was obvious and purely statistical that we could see that there are a large number of artists who dedicate part of their time to creating all kinds of new versions of known pokemonbeing so that we have recently been able to see how one has been in charge of showing us what Pidgeot would look like if it were a legendary Pokémon.

Deoxys features elements of his three alternate forms in this fan art.

Now, it must be said that right now it seems that the central axis is found in creating alternative paradox forms that are not seen in the games, but that does not mean that, as in the case of Pidgeot, some classic fanarts are still present. , since this is the case we can see as Deoxys, the third generation Singular Pokémon.

And it is that the Reddit user known as DatBoiDogg0 has been in charge of making a fanart that combines the different forms of Deoxysbeing so, by way of putting it in context, you should know that this Pokémon has four ways that originally depended on the game of the third generation in which it was found. Be that as it may, you can see below that this Deoxys fanart shows him with the horn of the Speed ​​form, the head of the Attack form and the legs of the Defense form among many other elements:

Mega deoxys I made by Frankensteining together its forms. The idea being it’s a form of deoxys with the perks of all its other forms

by u/DatBoiDogg0 in pokemon

Having said all of the above, it must be said that, as a curiosity, Deoxys is the only Mythical Pokémon that cannot be obtained in any way in any of the Nintendo Switch games, since, although it is programmed in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl, there is no legal way to get hold of it other than transferring it from Pokémon HOME.