an editor to create and publish games within Fortnite

March 16, 2023, 15:56 – Updated March 16, 2023, 20:06

The possibilities that Roblox puts on the table seem endless. The title allows us to create games within it with an amazing level of quality, attracting both gamers and developers. Epic Games he has decided that a piece of that pie should be his as well and prepares for the assault.

The technology company has just presented its new application called Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). We are talking about a tool for PC that aims to allow the design, creation and publication of games and experiences directly in the battle royale. All this through the tools available with Unreal Engine 5 and being able to import custom resources if we wish.

The projects that are created can be tested in real time and everything is based on the set of possibilities offered by the Creative mode of the video game First, a beta version will be launched, which will arrive on March 22, and the following can be done:

Create custom content modeling tools and materials.

Import meshes, textures, animations and audio.

Use Niagara to create visual effects.

Animate with the control rig and Sequencer.

Design the game with Verse.

Build landscapes to bring life to the environment.

Create larger experiences with World Partition.

Use Fab to discover and import resources.

Use real-time editing to collaborate in real time with others.

Collaborate with Skein through integrated version control.

Obviously, unlike Fortnite, here we will not control a character while we create, but the work processes are similar to those we can find with Unreal Engine. The publication of the work that we have done will be via UEFN and the application will be updated over time. We will really see what it is capable of during the Game Developers Conference 2023 that will take place from March 22.





