An exclusive that we thought would be forever, among the games that leave Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

Microsoft has just unveiled the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on April 15, as a notice to all those who want to try, finish or complete them. It is a strange list, because within it we find Quantum Break, an exclusive that we thought would never leave the service. Will Microsoft have returned the rights to Remedy as it did with Alan Wake?

Apart from Quantum Break, they also leave two heavyweights (and recent) such as Life is Strange: True Colors and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as a service veteran like The Long Dark. If you are interested in any of them, tick tock, the clock is ticking.

The games that will leave Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

Games being added to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

And although they are about to announce all the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass during the month of April, we do already know some names, and surely from the most important. This is the case of Ghostwire Tokyo, whose exclusivity agreement with PS5 comes to an end, or Minecraft Legends, the promising sequel to the best-selling game in history. Not to mention The Last Case of Benedict Fox, which is one of the most anticipated indies of the season.