Attendees of the 1972 Republican convention in Miami shouted into the camera, “Four more years, four more years!” richard nixon Will win the elections again.

Out of respect for the truth, it should be said that this call has been heard by every candidate seeking re-election from his loyalists at that convention, but, since the end of the Second World War, even this happened. sumpnot even for fordnot for bush41not even for Donald Trump,

In honor of the truth (a phrase that is more than Lie More than an argument) It should be added that, one: the joy of that Nixon night lasted two years and, two: this is a song that Trump will hear again this July at the Republican convention in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) (which he Heard it already) in 2020, but since he didn’t get re-elected… ok again).

The phrase “four more years” becomes a lie especially when the government itself formulates it: not to the extremists, let alone the voters. Furthermore, the US President is particularly safe in that situation, because elections are held every 4 years, in a leap year, on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November and, if the President fails in his duties and is impeached, resigns or dies (survival being the chief of those powers), the 25th Amendment takes great care of how succession occurs.

But the fact that the Spanish government is ensuring every day that the legislature is guaranteed for 4 years seems to me an unreasonable exercise of arrogance… absolutely unreasonable.

The government is ensuring every day that the legislature is guaranteed for 4 years, I find this an exercise in arrogance which is unfair…absolutely unfair

First because this week we started with a Freudian gaffe on the part of the minister Bolaños in the program Alsina, when he said that the Senate does not reflect the representativeness of the Spanish people. What he meant to say was “the only operating majority we have right now is in Congress” and the other thing came up, but as soon as he stripped away that addition, I’m going to say that’s true “for now.”

Because Because their partners had already made the first attempt at amnesty and now, the same government has rejected the budget. Who was going to say this? The government, which the opposition accuses of failing to fulfill its constitutional obligation to renew the judiciary, has the upper hand when it comes to negotiating with those partners and approving the budget.

The excuse is the call for elections in Catalonia, but let’s admit, it is a bit weak: because of the haste to jump and if you want to maintain the “progressive majority” and the stability of last July, if some polls throw arguments at you. ..little stability.

But let’s be fair: the PSOE also concluded that both the junta and the ERC were going to squeeze the most out of them in order to claim the trophy of subduing the government in the middle of an electoral campaign. In this case, their slogan could have been “…and me more”, thereby changing the subject from the general tone.

But the government is seeing the sky open because, let’s face it, the current weakness is more evident in losing votes than in ignoring it. In other words, the fact that the “progressive majority” shows another fracture is more insulting than making an excuse to say… well, the call for elections in Catalonia breaks everything.

The government forgets that constitutionally, it is its obligation to keep the budget, despite the fact that it fears showing weakness.

As if, due to the parliamentary weakness of the government, the Basque elections do not matter amid the battle for supremacy between the PNV and Bildu.

what changed? Nothing. absolutely nothing. Because Because the government knew it was weak even before the elections were called in Catalonia, the only change is that they have given it an excuse to proceed. He has it on a plate and in front of him, so all he has to do is sell it (by the way, like any proposal from the Venice Commission on amnesty).

Conclusion: The government has won a year in Moncloa. Thus, in September, they can announce the start of negotiations for the next budget with all the trappings after two consecutive expansions, so as to forget that they have already abstained from expansion. montoro And that the current budget is for 2022, because everything got messed up due to so many elections in 2023.

The government forgets that constitutionally, it is its obligation to keep the budget, despite the fact that it fears showing weakness. This is your responsibility as the economy evolves and landscapes change.

Right now I’m sure they are complaining in Moncloa and Alcalá Street (at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance) about not being able to approve them through Royal Decree. It seems the law is not so lax.