An ideal 3D model editor for low-poly designs – NeoTeo

The category low poly can be very misleading: Some models are extraordinary, and they have nothing to envy to more complex designs. If you have wondered how create low-poly 3D models without burning your budget, you will surely find the answer in Blockbench, a very popular editor that, in addition to being free and open source, also has a huge number of online tutorials for all levels.

If there is something that games have taught us indieis that we cannot ignore the potential of pixel art and the low poly. From Stardew Valley to Minecraft itself (which at first “was” indie)gamers can definitely enjoy graphics “simple”which in turn serve as a starting point for all those interested users in materializing his first designs.

That being said… the hardest part is find the right tool, and invest time in it. In addition to exorbitant prices, professional platforms have very long learning curves, but all is not lost: Blockbench emerges as a free, open source and flexible alternative for the development of low-poly 3D models. The best part? You will be able to create your own objects in a few minutes by following its tutorials.

Blockbench: Low-poly 3D models for beginners and experts

During its startup, Blockbench shows us some models made by users

The main walkthrough Blockbench is essentially a 15 minute crash course to master the core elements of the interface, while creating our first low-poly truck. All the resources have been translated into Spanish, and despite the inevitable differences, the content is easy to follow.

Your most important resources here are the selection modes: Object, Cluster, Face, Axis, and Vertex. Depending on what you need to do, you’ll quickly go from one to the other, but you’ll also discover that they all represent the first half of the equation. The other half is in the commands Move and Rescaleboth fundamental to modify the dimensions of your model.

It all starts with a cube…

Blockbench offers support for a large number of plugins, thus extending its compatibility. The Minecraft name is repeated a lot in this section, just like in YouTube tutorials. The relationship between Blockbench and Minecraft is closer than it seems, and if you like that universe, the low-poly models that come out of this editor will fit the bill.

More car than truck, but it is taking shape

To end, Blockbench has a web edition that you can use with your favorite browser, or alternatively, its portable version is just a click away. His last build 4.6.0 does not exceed 66 megabytes, and I admit that it works very well. The rest is… flight hours: if you really want create low-poly 3D modelsBlockbench will help you, a lot. Do the test!

Official site and download: Click here