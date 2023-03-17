164



Mojang has been sharing with Minecraft players the news that will be presented in the upcoming version 1.20 of the game. Although they are not big changes compared to the amount of content that other titles could offer, Minecraft continues to provide one thing or another that fans fall in love with, being the reason to play each new update. On this occasion, a new system was revealed that has not been presented by Mojang, instead it has been an insider who has revealed the new Minecraft world editor that will be implemented soon by Mojang in Bedrock.

The insider who has made this upcoming Minecraft feature public also hit several new features that will arrive in version 1.20 of Minecraft and that have already been revealed as the camel and the vases. Sourced from Roger Badgerman’s Twitter, the new world editor will allow Minecraft Bedrock players to completely shape the terrain and structures of the world they create. This will allow players to express all their creativity with a tool that facilitates its creation process.

An insider reveals the new Minecraft world editor that Mojang will soon implement in Bedrock

The tool seems to be in an advanced stage of development, since, as seen in the video shared via twitter, the tool shapes the world to the whim of the player by copying sections of the world, cutting and pasting. We may not see this tool in the Minecraft 1.20 update.but we will be seeing it in the future if everything goes as planned by Roger Badgerman.

With this feature in mind, We can already get an idea of ​​the path that Mojang wants to take with Minecraft, leading it to be a game aimed at exploration, discovery and creation by the players. This in a way is both good and bad, since focusing your resources on making Minecraft a “decorative” game would leave the sector of the community that seeks a challenge on the outside of Mojang’s plans.