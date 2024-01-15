An internal medicine expert explains five warning signs of a headache that should get you to the doctor.

Man suffering from headache (Shutterstock)

One of the most common conditions of the nervous system is headache, popularly known as Headache, This type of disease can have many causes, the most common being fatigue or stress, but also excessive consumption of painkillers. However, today there are other triggers that promote the appearance of this pain, such as spending too much time in front of the screen. When we’re not looking at a screen, we blink an average of 20 times per minute, but during screen time, whether on a computer, mobile phone or tablet, the number of blinks drops to two per minute. As a result, visual fatigue and dry eyes increase, causing tension and migraine headaches.

Headaches are so present in our daily lives that, sometimes, it becomes difficult to detect. When do you need to go to the doctor If we are suffering from this symptom. For this reason, Dr. Jonathan Franco Venegas, known as @dr.franco.barcelona on TikTok, explains in a video on his account that, when headaches are caused by so-called benign causes, such as migraine, Visual impairment or stress, there is no need to consult a specialist, a pain reliever should suffice.

You may be interested in: The first medicine against migraine arrives in Spain: it stops the pain and reduces the frequency of attacks

However, headaches may be caused by more serious causes And, in these cases, you have to go to the emergency room. “If you have a headache It starts suddenly and the intensity is high“You have to go to the doctor,” the doctor says. Additionally, if the headache “is accompanied, for example, by fever or neurological focalities (bad hand movements, epileptic seizures…), rush to the emergency room.”

Experts say that from the age of 50, the presence of headaches can be an indicator of something neurological disorders, Therefore, it is advisable to directly consult a neurologist on these occasions. Another situation in which it is advisable to go to this specialist is when a normal headache, such as migraine, changes its characteristics, that is, “the location or intensity is different.” Finally, when the headache is severe enough to prevent sleep or persists even after taking conventional painkillers, it is an indicator of the need for intervention by a neurology specialist.

The most common headache is the so-called tension headache, which occurs when the muscles of the neck or skull become tense or contracted. These daily ailments can be avoided or reduced by following a series of care: