An intimate scene between Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in Miller Girl shocked the web

Jenna Ortega And martin freeman are the star pair of miller’s girl, the directorial debut of Jade Haley Bartlett. This dark comedy-drama is about the intellectual, complex, and inappropriate relationship between Cairo Sweet, a brilliant 18-year-old student (played by Jenna Ortega), and her teacher, Jonathan Miller, a fifty-year-old. Old failed writer (played by Martin Freeman).

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman: An intimate scene that gets people talking…

Previewed at the Palm Springs Film Festival in early January, the feature film has since been released in only a handful of theaters across the Atlantic. And no release date has been planned yet in France. In other words, very few people saw it. However, the film is causing a lot of discussion on social networks due to its theme and Scene… “X-Rated” Which got leaked. An uncomfortable moment, not to mention embarrassing, and one that elicits reactions like this:

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in ‘Miller’s Girl (2024)’ pic.twitter.com/7cHLyi571O – CineMagic Universe (@CineMagicUnivrs) 4 February 2024

In question? l’age gap Between two actors, both in their thirties. Maybe it’s just a movie, but some viewers got angry. And facing the wave of outrage, Christina Arjona, intimacy coordinator on the set of miller’s girlWanted to reassure everyone.

Jenna Ortega ‘was sure what she wanted to do’

“Throughout this entire process, so many people connected with Jenna to make sure this was what she wanted. She was very determined and completely sure of what she wanted to doshe believed daily Mail, I adapt myself to the comfort level of my actors, especially in a production where there is a large age difference between the actors. I am very attentive, I ensure that their limits are not crossed at any time. And then, I make sure – especially with someone very young – that they contribute their Agreement permanent basis “.

Christina Arjona has also always taken care of the discussion “level of nudity” And “Fake Sex Scene” With Jenna and Martin. But “Obstacles” which they had to use to maintain “appropriate distance”, But the actors are informed about these scenes 48 hours in advance. “If they don’t want to play anything we’ve discussed they have the option to change their mind on the day.”,

And to end this debate, a person close to the production took this step. Film and Jenna’s rescue , People need to understand that Jenna is not Wednesday Addams, but a grown woman who is a talented actress looking for serious roles. The fact that it caused a stir and was called cheesy is incredibly misogynistic.”

