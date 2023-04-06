An MMO with 20 years of history pissed off its players like never before, but the result shows that users still have the power – EverQuest II

Everquest 2 players have shown that the community still has a say in game development.

Although it is not for a good thing, a mmo released 20 years ago has made headlines again. everquest 2 It is a myth for all the players who one day were interested in the acronym “massive multiplayer online”. A video game that has lasted since 2004 and still retains a good player base that keeps the machine running. A community that in recent days was very angry because of a decision by the developers. The reason, a ‘lootbox’ was introduced in the video game. If this doesn’t sound particularly good anymore, wait until you see what you could achieve with it.

A great victory for the community of a mythical MMO

The system of this loot box consisted of removing the restrictions of everquest 2 , which are not too far from those of other MMOs. In this game, loot can only be claimed from one raid every 18 hours. This controls progression and encourages the community to complete other types of content instead of just focusing on boss smashing. The problem is that the ‘lootbox’ in question included what was called a “loot unlocker”. This could be used to bypass the time restriction so that the bosses would offer rewards again.

The Everquest 2 community, already disgruntled by the introduction of pay-to-win mechanics of late, was quick to react. Just a few hours after the announcement, they collected more than a hundred answers in the official forums. Most of them criticized the decision of the developers, assuring that the game had become “pay to raid”, in reference to the fact that those who invested more money could enjoy the boss raids more times, almost as if it were the power system of a mobile title. There are players of all kinds, but it will not be a surprise to know that this type of content is usually the favorite of the majority.

After initial protests, the developers took some time to analyze the situation. Keep in mind that a game from 20 years ago that has become a niche cannot afford to lose an important part of its community or survive if players stop spending money on the rest of the mechanics that do seem acceptable to them. Thus, the decision ended up coming a couple of weeks later. At the end of last month, just two weeks after the announcement, the withdrawal of this loot box was confirmed. “We have decided to remove the box from the in-game store,” the developers explained, ensuring that they will never allow “this type of item to be available again”.





Everquest 2 will be 20 years old next November

In this sense, the MMO community has scored a victory. In addition, it seems that the wake-up call has had an effect on the developers who have committed to listen more to the opinions of the players and give some of the power to the users by allowing them to vote on some of the upcoming changes – especially balance. – that the video game will suffer. The truth is that in an industry in which many players say they do not feel heard or have little decision-making capacity it is comforting to see this conclusion.

