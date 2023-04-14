An oversight with his Steam account led to his arrest after leaking secret US military documents – PC

Jack Teixeira, 21, linked his personal Instagram to the profile he created on Valve’s platform, which helped in official investigations.

April 14, 2023, 4:30 p.m. – Updated April 14, 2023, 11:37 p.m.

If you are usually aware of everything that happens around the war in Ukraine, you may hear the news that they were shared confidential US military documents via a Discord server dedicated to Minecraft . Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, the country’s forces set out to find the person responsible for what is considered one of the biggest leaks in recent years in terms of classified data, and a few days have been enough to locate the culprit.

We are talking about Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman who could not avoid investigations because of an oversight in your steam account. As reported by Christiaan Triebert on Twitter, a journalist from The New York Times the military man had a profile on the Valve platform in his name that included a link to your personal Instagram account. By examining the photos posted on this social network, the investigators detected a kitchen countertop that, located in the house where the culprit had spent his childhood, had a pattern exactly the same as that seen in the photos leaked on Discord.

According to the investigation by the US media, Teixeira led a server on the messaging platform that, under the name ‘Thug Shaker Central’ and made up of 20-30 users, served mainly to talk about “guns, racist memes online and video games”. Talking with The Washington Post one of the group members affirms that the leak was intended to teach world problems and secret government operations. “He is an intelligent person. He knew what he was doing when he published those documents, of course. They were not accidental leaks.”

The documents had leaked weeks ago

The leak in the Thug Shaker Central group had occurred long before the US launched the investigation; the US media suspect that these actions began to be carried out last year. However, the Pentagon went on red alert when the documents were shared via other Discord channels which, like the aforementioned Minecraft one, host hundreds of people.





In 3D Games | For the third time in a month, a video game forum leaks Russian military secrets, this time used in Ukraine .

In 3D Games | Discord trains an AI with your messages and your activity and so you can deactivate it .

Header Image | DON JACKSON-WYATT (Unsplash)