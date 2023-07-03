July has a large number of new music releases planned. We have collected the most important albums and arranged them clearly. This month we can look forward to new releases from big names like Andre Hayes, Nicki Minaj, Bastille, Blur and Post Malone.

Be expected

(All dates are subject to changes)

July 7

African Head Charge – A Trip To Bolgatanga – Warp/V2 (CD, LP)

All For Metal – Legends – AFM/Suburban/Bertus (CD, LP, Box)

Anohni & The Johnsons – My Back Was A Bridge For You To – Rough Trade/Concurrent (CD, LP)

Betty Serves – Palomine 30th Anniversary Edition – Matador/V2 (2LP)

Cherries – Calling – V2 (CD, LP)

Ciel – Make It Better – V2 (ep)

De La Soul – Art Official Intelligence Mosaic Thump – Chrysalis/BMG (CD, MC, 2LP)

Doe Maar – The Limmen Tapes – MOV (LP)

Gabriel – Angels and Queens – Parlophone/Warner (CD, LP)

Rory Gallagher – All Around Man: Live in London – Universal (2CD, 3LP)

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying – Partisan/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Andre Hayes – Simply Andre – MOV (LP)

Iced Earth – I Walk Among You – Soulfood/Suburban (CD, LP, 2LP)

The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again Girl – Membrane/Suburban (CD, 2LP)

Bergette Lewis – We Are One – Men (CD, LP)

Little Dragon – Slugs Of Love – Ninja Tune/(Integral) (CD, LP)

A Life Divided – Down the Spiral of a Soul – AFM/Suburban (CD)

Machine Factory – Ranunculus – Burning World/(PIAS) (LP)

Tino Martin – On The Way To You Live – Studio One (Digital Only)

Nicki Minaj – Queen Radio Vol 1 – Universal (3LP)

The Raven’s Edge – Blood Omen – MFN/Sony (CD, LP)

Taylor Swift – Speak Up Now (Tayor’s Version) – Republic/Universal (CD, LP)

Miscellaneous – QMusic Presents: Best of Top 40 2023 #2 – Cloud 9 (CD)

Wow! – The Singles: Echoes from the Edge of Heaven – Sony (2CD, 10CD, 2LP)

July 14

Bastille – Bad Blood X – Virgin/Universal (2LP)

Birdie-Portraits-Warner (CD, LP)

Michael Bolton – Spark of Light – Androver/V2 (CD, LP)

The Boy and the Bear – The Boy and the Bear – Membrane/Suburban (CD, LP)

Sam Burton – Dear Departed – Partisan/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Gerry Cinnamon – Live at Hampden – Awl/V2 (CD, LP)

Cream – The Faraway Concert 1968 – Showtime/Suburban (DVD, 2DVD, BluRay)

Deitus – Irreplaceable – Candlelight/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Evil – The Unknown – Napalm/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Five Seconds of Summer – The Feeling of Falling Up from the Royal Albert Hall – BMG (CD, 2LP)

Glave – I Care So Much I Don’t Care At All – Universal (CD)

Golden Earrings – Live in Ahoy 2006 – MOV (2LP)

J Jelle – Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down – Pelagic/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Kool and the Gang – People Just Want to Have Fun – Membrane/Suburban (CD, 2LP)

Lifeguard – Dressed in Trench – Matador/Beggar (CD, LP)

Brian May & Friends – Star Fleet Sessions 40th Anniversary Edition – EMI/Universal (CD, 4CD, LP)

nct dream-eastz-virgin (cd)

PVRIS – Evergreen – Hopeless/Suburban (CD, LP)

Shinyribs – Transit Damage – Groove Attack/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Lauren Spencer-Smith – Mirror – Island/Universal (CD, LP)

Miscellaneous – Dominator 2023: Voyage of the Damned – Cloud9 (2CD)

Various – House Legacy – Armada (2LP)

Colter Wall – Little Songs – Sony (CD, LP)

21 July

As December Falls – Join the Club – Ingroves/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Blur – The Ballad of Darren – Parlophone/Warner (CD, LP)

Sian Ducrot – Heaven – Universal (CD, LP)

Gorgon City – Salvation – Universal (CD, LP)

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher – Republic/Universal (CD, LP)

Guided by Voices – Welshpool Frillies – GBVI/Konkurent (CD, LP)

Johnny’s Untold Four – The Lost Album – Daptone/V2 (CD, LP)

Gleb Kolyadin – The Outland – Kscope/V2 (CD, LP)

Bruno Major – Colombo – Aval/V2 (CD, LP)

Matteo Mancuso – The Journey – TPC/Mascot (CD, LP)

Oxbow – Love’s Holiday – Ipecac/(Integral) (CD, LP)

St. Agnes – Bloodsuckers – Spinefarm/(Integral) (CD, LP)

Nina Simone – You Gotta Learn – The Verve/Universal (CD, LP)

Various – OST Barbie The Album – Atlantic/Warner (CD)

The Voivod – Morgoth Tales – Century Media (CD, LP)

July 28