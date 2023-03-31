An unannounced game from Valve rears its head, and if what they say is true, it will be ambitious like few others

Although the future of Valve is more or less clarified, the Americans do not keep a simple update in the top hat. It is to be expected that those of Newell have more hidden, waiting for the opportune moment to break the market, and today a unannounced gamewhat would it take in development since 2021 and ambitious as ever.

Although the information has been recently modified and there is no confirmation from Valve, the Internet does not forget. The user Faizan Shaikh has posted on Twitter screenshots of the official LinkedIn of Boyang Zhu, an artist at Valve Corporation, and who would have suffered a slip by posting information about this ambitious game.

Although, as we said, Zhu has eliminated part of this data and only maintains, without specifying his task, that he is working on this “unannounced game”, we are facing an ambitious game, with a gameplay “never seen” previously and with puzzle mechanics. An extremely curious concept, but at Valve they know how to surprise.

In fact, another change in the artist’s profile at Valve is that the working time has been modified. Originally, the user specified that the game started its development in 2021 and he finished his job by 2023, but now his profile anticipates that he has returned to work for Valve and away from DOTA 2, a project in which he worked conceptualizing heroes.





It is clear that Counter-Strike 2 is not the only future project of the Americans. There is a possible Left 4 Dead 3 out there, although according to the data found in CS2, the priority is nil; while users fervently want the return of Half-Life and Portal.

