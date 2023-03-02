Ana de Armas responds to criticism of blondes and says the film was not ‘made to please people’

The Marilyn Monroe Film Blonde it certainly sparked controversy when it was released by Netflix last year. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is inspired by the original novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. It is a fictionalized interpretation of the life of Hollywood legend Norma Jeane Mortenson, also known as Marilyn Monroe. With a strong NC-17 rating, the film has some rather graphic content and has been criticized for “exploiting” Mortenson’s memory. There was also some initial controversy online when Ana de Armas was cast in the role because of her Cuban heritage.

Despite some on social media condemning the film, Blonde earned Armas high praise for her performance as Marilyn Monroe. She has been nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among other awards, and is also up for an Academy Award for Best Actress. The Razzies were very unkind to Blondeplacing the film in the Worst Picture category along with several other unflattering “awards”, although de Armas is conspicuously absent from its list of nominees, as the consensus is that she did very well in the film, despite any other perceived flaws. .

In any case, de Armas isn’t too concerned about the criticism. Blonde it received. Speaking with THR, she agrees that it’s always best when audiences respond well to movies, as she noted is more often the case outside of the US. She also notes how the film had disturbing content that may make some viewers uncomfortable to watch, but suggests that was the whole point. From the interview:

“When we premiered the film in Venice, or San Sebastián, (the reaction was much warmer than the reception was in the US). Of course, the reaction that gets the most attention is from the United States, but that wasn’t the whole experience. It’s hard to hear these reactions, but you can always go back to what you experienced, why you did it, and the reasons you were drawn to the project. It won’t change. You have the director and other actors you can always talk to. As hard as it is to hear when people don’t like your movie, it is what it is. It wasn’t a movie that was made to please people or to make people like it. It’s a difficult movie to watch.”

Related: Ana de Armas: Blonde Is a ‘Different Interpretation’ of Marilyn Monroe’s Life

Blonde does not speak ill of Marilyn Monroe, says Ana de Armas

Netflix

Despite some controversy, the Marilyn Monroe estate previously supported de Armas and her cast in Blonde. For his part, de Armas also disagrees with the accusations made that Blonde disrespects Monroe or her memory. In fact, the Oscar nominee argues that the film honors Monroe by badmouthing the industry that consumed her.

“I don’t think the movie badmouths her in the slightest. I think it’s the opposite. I think it speaks ill of the environment and the industry, and is sometimes a hard pill to swallow for others in the business. I think how the film also makes the audience feel like a participant. We were at the time, and still are, in the exploitation of actors, people in the public eye. We, the public, do that. And I feel like it’s possible that some people felt like (someone) pointed the finger at (them).”

you can transmit Blonde on Netflix. To see if de Armas picks up an Oscar for his role in the film, you can check out the Oscars when the ceremony airs live on ABC on March 12.