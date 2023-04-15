Ana de Armas reveals that she was ‘ghosted’ by men because of her appearance before fame | celebrities

Ana de Armas, nominated for an Oscar for embodying one of the greatest sexy simbols of all time, Marilyn Monroe, in ‘Blonde’ (2022), revealed that she already took ‘ghosting’, that is, the person she was interested in simply disappeared and never replied to his messages. In the popular, she took a “lost”. The actress explained that this happened before fame, and blamed-believe-appearance on her.

Armas was participating in an interview to promote her new release ‘Ghosted: Without a Trace’ (2023) – nothing in Hollywood is for nothing -, along with her colleague Chris Evans, when she was asked if she had ever been ‘ghosted’.

2 of 3 Ana de Armas — Photo: Instagram Ana de Armas — Photo: Instagram

“I already was. I wasn’t always like that. It’s been many years since that happened”, she said, referring to the current Hollywood star image – after all, she was even Bond Girl in ‘007 – No Time For To die’.

Netizens were simply shocked by the revelation, as they couldn’t imagine anyone in their right mind giving Ana de Armas a stand-up. “Imagine ghosting her, you have to be really stupid,” one fan posted. Memes with an astonished face, including Evans, with the news were the keynote.

After the scene partner’s revelation, Evans said he never did that to anyone. But Armas didn’t buy that story and stated that he didn’t believe the words of Captain America from the Marvel movies.

3 of 3 Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted: Without Limits — Photo: Disclosure Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted: Without Limits — Photo: Disclosure

The actor also stated that he prefers to do a “ghosting”, because the person could simply assume that “they maybe changed their number” and tell himself that there was a failure in communication. Evans said that at least with the “ghostings” there was some “ambiguity” and it was better than the “slow, torturous trickle” of one person slowly disappearing from your life.

The star completed by saying that it is “much worse when the person just texts you less and less often”, as it meant that “the person wants nothing to do with me and there is no way to go wrong”.