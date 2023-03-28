Anabel, a 62-year-old from Madrid and a professional gamer

“If I see a lady your age playing LOL (League of Legends), I would stay and see it,” his son told Anabel Ávila, a 62-year-old from Madrid and a fan of consoles “forever.”

“They call me Ana or Anabel, I was born in 1959, I’ve been playing Lol since childhood. season 3″. Anabel confesses that she herself he instilled in his children his passion for video games: “I had children very young and I always encouraged them to play and I enjoyed the games, now they know what I like and they encouraged me to be streamer“.

Nicknamed “Avenging Grandma” on live platforms, Anabel has built a community of fans and people who follow her channel to see her “crushing other players” in real time. “Think that when I started using the computer I didn’t even know how to use the mouse and I had to get used to handling it, but every time I start something I know that it can be learned”, declares Anabel.

Madrid celebrates the municipal eSports league at the Campus del Videojuego



“It doesn’t matter how old you are.” Anabel expresses that in the pandemic her computer broke and “I had no choice but to set up another one, I bought the components and I learned because the computer was my life.”

She is the oldest player in tournaments like the SoloQ Challengethe competition of League of Legends hosted by the famous streamer “ElMiillor”.