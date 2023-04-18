Analysis and review of the most original RTS. Is it worth it?

April 18, 2023, 03:22 PM – Updated April 18, 2023, 04:44 PM

The phenomenon of Minecraft it has been present in many forms throughout its existence. Mojang Studios has preserved the franchise perfectly, delivering interesting offerings at least every couple of years. On this occasion and by the hand of Xbox Game Studios comes Minecraft Legends a new bet that tries to make a space in the field of the RTS, but maintaining the essence that characterizes the Mojang series so much. We could already play until exhaustion Minecraft Legends and here I ask you

We can’t tell if it’s worth it.

Minecraft Legends ventures into RTS

Welcome to the Overworld, a world that lives in peace full of life, fantastic creatures and all the magic of Minecraft. In this peculiar universe are three protective deities in charge of preserving peace, and these are: Action, Knowledge and Foresight. Unfortunately, this shortlist of guardians is forced to ask for help from a hero from another world, because an invasion of Piglins is devastating everything in its path. Upon discovering that our character is an expert explorer and builder in his world -just as it happens in conventional games- the three supreme beings agree that it is he who must answer the call and save the Overworld.

This is how in the blink of an eye, Action, Knowledge and Foresight invite us to tour the entire Overworld, with the purpose of forming alliances with all creatures, saving the innocent and of course stopping the Piglin invasion. Contrary to the main delivery, here we have a why and a well raised from the beginning, although the game never tries to go further with extra elements or narrative surprises to discover.

As expected, being based on the universe Minecraft, the story is more focused on fun and joy, although with some slight shades of darkness and seriousness. While the main characters are introduced, the player can get to know the basic techniques and tools as a tutorial. A simple story awaits you, but entertaining enough to want to know the basics of the game.





We find ourselves before a RTSwith light touches of tower defense and even a bit of RPG

What really makes you shine Minecraft Legends It is -obviously- its gameplay. We find ourselves before a RTSwith light touches of tower defense and even a little RPG. The objective of the game is to protect the different areas of the Overworld from the Piglin invasion, at the same time that you protect the Well of Destiny, the nucleus where the source of life lies. For all this to go well, it is essential to collect a sufficient number of resources distributed throughout the map to have access to towers, buildings, catapults and of course troops.

Unlike collecting and building things on their own like in Minecraft, here the hero does not dirty his square hands. For this job there is a magical lute, whose melodies allow the summoning of beings known as the Eiliatesmagical and hard-working creatures that carry out the most time-consuming tasks.

Thanks to these little beings it is possible to command, collect and even build things at the same time, without the need to stop paying attention to the environment. Each structure or soldier requires a certain number of materials, so collecting raw materials will be a constant in each game session.

All Minecraft characters united against the Piglin invasion

Something that is very well used in Minecraft Legends is your wide lore, from which it takes a lot of things to create a very broad branch of tools. The Pigglins, being a common threat, cause the iconic characters of the universe are forced to form alliances with our hero in order to create a bigger army. To recruit new allies, it is enough to rescue them at least once in the different locations on the map. There is a wide variety of allies with different abilities. For example: the skeletons act as the archers; golems as heavy artillery to destroy buildings; lethal creepers remain dangerous and function as walking bombs; and many others more.

As if that were not enough, as the player destroys Piglin outposts You will get Prismarine, an essential crystal that allows you to build upgrade structures and optimize the songs of the lute. For example: you can learn to cure inferno so that the surface is viable to build on; ice or lava blocks can be collected; there is the option to create catapults or traps for enemies; grow the number of troops when they go on the attack; and many, many more things.

Do you want something more challenging? So pay attention. Minecraft Legends It has a day and night cycle, where at sunset, Piglin troops will randomly attack allied bases at a certain time. It is the player’s obligation to keep all the bases protected., so digging in, creating defense towers and of course, countering the attack is vital to avoid suffering a defeat. Each time a night is cleared, the player will receive rewards such as more special material to grow inventory or building blocks.

In case you were wondering: yes, Minecraft Legends may have a tender and relaxing appearance like his other installments, but under that mask we find a fairly robust, serious and demanding title, where patience is paramount so that each and every one of the features of the game can be mastered. At times we had to go back to the tutorials a bit to recap things in order to move forward in the adventure.

Needless to say when we dare to increase the difficulty. What a brutal mistake, because as tradition dictates in the most prestigious RTS, challenging the computer is the equivalent of challenging the devil himself. Minecraft Legends makes it clear from the first minute that the learning curve is longso those players unaccustomed to the genre will suffer a bit during their first hours of play.

Minecraft Legends offers a good gaming experience no matter which version you choose

If you’re more of a console player than a PC player, you should know that Minecraft Legends allows the use of controls to “facilitate” the gaming experience. Each button corresponds to a specific movement, while the right stick allows you to trace the points where a task is going to be carried out. At different times we preferred to use the control and not get so complicated when the action was taking place… but there is nothing better than the accuracy of a mouse and keyboard for this type of game. Anyway, it will be up to each player to choose the controls they want.

Unfortunately, there are some points that, although they are not categorical mistakes, make the game sessions feel very heavy, one of them is how long base assaults are. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to almost 1 hour to storm a fortification, destroy the portal, and clear it. In theory it sounds like a simple activity, but the game forces you to pay attention to your resources, troops and the map, while at the same time getting rid of the night assault.

Minecraft Legends It has a good aesthetic, both cartoonish and real

Another negative point is how empty the world is. Except for some secret areas to discover, we would say that the map can only house wandering enemies, lost allies and materials to collect. Nothing else. We sporadically found that fast traveling between friendly settlements was more practical than riding since there isn’t really anything flashy that you want to explore along with the horse.

Speaking of places to explore, Minecraft Legends It has a good aesthetic, both cartoonish and real, combining the peculiar blocky terrain but with very visually beautiful mornings or evenings. We play in one Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC and we never had any problems. The PC version ran great on an RTX 3050 Ti, with medium to high graphics. It is not that this title demands much from a PC, but that means that Minecraft Legends It is a game that can work very well on any platform.

The sound part fulfills its mission, having ideal musical pieces for any moment that is being developed. War drums rumble as battle approaches and harps sound as peace permeates the settlements. Besides this, we are happy to announce that Minecraft Legends It has dubbing into Latin Spanish, a feature that never disappoints on the Xbox side. Although there aren’t many characters with voice lines, it’s satisfying to hear our own voice acting.

Unfortunately for us, we didn’t have access to the multiplayer version due to the low number of players in our early access. However, a PvP mode will be available, where two teams of 4 players will fight each other or against an invading Piglin.

So… Is Minecraft Legends worth it?

Minecraft Legends Coming to consoles and PC seeking to gain a foothold in the field of the RTS, maintaining its essence to make it a unique and special product. It does not arrive with the intention of reinventing the wheel, on the contrary, it tries to be a unique proposal that is difficult to ignore. As we said, this type of video game is not for everyone, so we recommend that you think carefully before giving it a try. If this is not the case, rest assured that here you will find a game that will offer you many hours of fun, either by paying for it on the console of your choice or enjoying it in Xbox Game Pass rewards. Minecraft Legends it’s worth it.