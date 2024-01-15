Analysis – Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion… Documentary, new outlet for stars

,I decided to tell my story, to tell the truths I never told anyone.“Here’s the promise made by Jennifer Lopez in her documentary The greatest love story ever told, Available on Prime Video from 27th February. In this report produced by Jason Berg, the 54-year-old artist intends to speak clearly and candidly, literally and figuratively. And she is not alone. Like J.Lo, other celebrities in recent years have chosen this form of storytelling to portray themselves on screen. ,Currently this type of documentary is on the rise“, recognizes psychiatrist and author Jean-Victor Blanc pop and sai Published by Plan in 2019.”Platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Netflix have seen a 50% increase in documentary viewing since 2020.“, specifies Fadhila Brahimi, communications and image consultant for public figures.

From Pink to Ariana Grande, through Angel, we can no longer count the stars who have experienced it. For example, a few months ago, Squizzy and his friend Theodore Bonet demonstrated behind the scenes of the YouTuber profession, as rapper Orelsan had already done in his world with his brother Clement Cotentin. In this recently aired documentary, the YouTube star revealed a dark side, highlighting the dangers of overwork and its mental health.

>> PHOTOS – Jennifer Lopez: Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony… who are her famous ex-boyfriends?

When stars tackle taboo subjects

If some personalities present sophisticated content that sometimes lacks authenticity according to the public, others do not hesitate to publicly expose their flaws. This is proof that not everything is always rosy when it comes to glitter. Recently, Celine Dion announced that she was going to talk in more detail about suffering from Stiff Man Syndrome – a rare neurological disease that heavily affects her daily life and her career as a singer. – in a documentary soon to air on Prime Video. In another documentary to air in 2022, Selena Gomez lifts the curtain on her lupus and her bipolar disorders mind me, Released on Apple TV+. years ago, in The world is a little blurry, Billie Eilish discusses Tourette syndrome and the depression she suffers from. Lady Gaga took advantage of this a few years ago (2017) Gaga: five foot two To say more about the woman behind the artist. This is how she addresses her physical and emotional concerns as well as fibromyalgia, a syndrome that combines intense muscle pain and depressive symptoms.

,We can clearly see that celebrities, especially American ones, are enthusiastic about talking about their mental health. It is positive because it really contributes to the movement to destroy disorders and in that sense, it is very interesting.“, explains Jean-Victor Blanc, who specifies: “What’s new is that celebrities are able to talk about it, whereas earlier there was silence on the subject..” And Fadhila Brahimi summed it up: “In a way, speech has become free today. Aside, Stars want to show their vulnerabilities and show that they are fans. On the other hand, they tell themselves that if their notoriety serves to highlight some social fact, then it is also useful.,

a beneficial communication tool

After social networks, documentaries seem to be the new fashionable communication tool for stars. A way to maintain control while revealing a more intimate side of your personality. ,Documentaries for personalities are interested in the long term and the option of control. The personality wants to deliver something authentic, reclaim their story and tell it the way they want to tell it.“, notes Fadhila Brahimi. And the latter emphasizes: “Long time also allows us to see that there is a form of resilience and perseverance. We see that some stars have invested and worked hard for many years,

By exposing their flaws in this way, celebrities can hope to get closer – to some extent – ​​to their fans. ,It’s also a way to appear closer to people, perhaps in a more human light. The point is to show that we are somewhat like everyone else“, believes the author of pop and sai, ,If there are so many celebrities who talk about mental disorders, it is also because they are very common disorders, 10 million people in France and 1 in 5 will face them during their life.,

Any way to regain control of your image?

With the documentary, the stars also restore their image among public opinion. ,It also allows us to see behind the curtain, which looks a bit like Mr. or Mrs. Everyman, i.e. fatigue, illness, sadness… We decide what story we want to tell, we also make time for it. Let’s do this, because documentaries on the platform generally don’t last longer than an hour. Often, they resemble series“, recalls the communications and image consultant for public figures. Paris Hilton notably tried to do the same This is Paris, Released on YouTube in 2020. Fed up with her image as a somewhat naïve bimbo, the wealthy heiress opens up about her loneliness and her discomfort when the spotlight is no longer on her. She also looks at her dark past, during which she “A victim of physical and psychological abuse in a reform camp“, Memorization Vanity Fair,

Same goes for Taylor Swift, who looks back on her journey Miss Americana, Aired on Netflix in 2020. Then we understand that behind the country singer who sold 50 million albums is a fragile and vulnerable young woman. ,Throughout my career, label executives have molded me into a good little girl. Who never imposes her opinions on others, who smiles and says thank you politely. I finally became the person I was expected to be“, she explains. The pop star thus wanted to disappear from the radar, so that “Reconstruct your thought system” And free yourself musically and politically. In short, getting your life back on track. ,Today, we are more in search of truth, authenticity as well as acceptance of vulnerability. In this sense it is a social phenomenon. I’m not sure these documentaries would have had the same success ten years ago“, says Fadhila Brahimi. A question of timing?

Photo credit: Best Image / Montage Gala.fr