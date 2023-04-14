Analysis of Minecraft Legends – A hero against the swine invasion

Minecraft goes real-time strategy, and it’s a ton of fun.

Minecraft Legends key art

Since its original release in 2011 (version 1.0), Minecraft has upended almost every aspect of the game, from generating your open world both on the surface, underground or in the underworld, until significantly changing the playable part by adding new materials, new buildings, enemies or mechanics. Mojang has managed to maintain its playable legacy and update it to new times, but is that enough to keep Minecraft on the podium of the most popular games in the world?

Mojang has spent years trying to expand the minecraft universe towards new directions with more or less good judgment, although not all the games have been a success, and now it is the turn of Minecraft Legends, a game of action and strategy which aims to become one of the best spin-offs of the series. After Minecraft Dungeons, a Diablo-style action RPG, the Swedish team is committed to real time strategy with a proposal that fits perfectly with the tone and mechanics of the main game.

+ Pros The spin-off that best adapts the classic mechanics of Minecraft

Real-time strategy very accessible, but with sense

Very nice aesthetically

– Cons Somewhat confusing about how the base works and its improvements

More variety is needed in the combat units

Minecraft Legends: all the information

Minecraft Legends Platform PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch Release date April 18, 2023 developer Mojang Studios / Blackbird Interactive Gender action-adventure, strategy Language Voices and texts in Spanish

Experience with Minecraft Legends

When Minecraft Legends was presented, it was not very clear about the real-time strategy mixed with action and part tower defense, but once at the controls everything makes sense and the Mojang formula begins to fit as if it were a piece of furniture from its neighbors at Ikea. The truth is that this swerve compared to the latest Minecraft spin-off makes all the sense in the world, because in this case the main mechanics of the original game are adapted, such as exploring, collecting materials and buildingalthough it is equally a diametrically opposed genre.

swine invasion

He Minecraft Legends Campaign Mode basically tells the story of a full scale invasion from the Surface by the Piglins, those porcine enemies that we can find in the Underworld and that have very bad tempers. These pigs, never better said, have broken peace and harmony, and are tormenting the poor inhabitants of the world of Minecraft, since villagers, zombies, creepers, skeletons and other animals of the place.

It is then when a kind of spiritual council from the world of Minecraft, a group of “guardians”, summons our protagonist, the hero who has to banish the Piglins back to the Underworld. To do this, you will have to destroy the enemy bases and defeat the bosses of the different factions through a formula of RTS style action game of the simplest that fits perfectly with the tone of the game.

If it is already shocking at first to enter into a real-time strategy proposal coming from the classic first-person RPG action of the original Minecraft, Mojang seemed to be clear that It must have been the most casual RTS in the world so that even a child could play, but without upsetting the foundations of the genre too much. And it seems that they hit the right key.

It is possible that the camera is placed much closer to the hero than in other RTS of this style, but hey, since the main character can be customized with various skins or you can change the frame, it is worth seeing it in close up from time to time. It is a strategy game in which you control the hero, but you do not generate more heroes, instead different types of units with which to destroy the Piglins and their bases. I would have liked a bit more variety of units outside of the classic zombies, creepers and skeletons, but we can spawn mini golems that specialize in different functions. For example, while stone golems are good at destroying structures, grindstone golems are more effective in combat against Piglin units.

Strategy for the whole family

The gameplay is extremely simple: explore the huge procedurally generated Minecraft Legends open worldcollect resources, build upgrades to create bigger armies and store more materials, and destroy Piglin bases. the formula works and it is entertaining and dynamic, since there are always things to do and events to attend to every so often. For example, defend neighboring villages.

The open world of Minecraft Legends is divided into hexagonal zones with different biomes in which there are distributed several villages. As the hero, our duty is to free them from the Piglins and defend them every time they are attacked. This is where the construction part of Minecraft Legends comes into play, because if we want the village to stand up to the nocturnal invasionsit will have to be fortified with ramparts, arrow towers, traps, etc. Not only that, thanks to the carpentry and masonry buildings that we can manufacture, we will also have to upgrade materials from wood to stone or repair structures when necessary.

Keeping villages safe is a very good idea, as aside from being fast travel points, villagers collect materials that can be picked up from time to time, including prismarine and gold. These two materials are needed to build improvements to the central base, among other functions. The same happens with the dens of zombies, creepers and skeletons. If we keep them safe from Piglins, we can continue to spawn them as units while raiding enemy bases.

The topic does not end there, there are more things to do in the open world of Minecraft Legends. If we explore enough, apart from different mounts, temporary power ups to move quickly or environmental hazards, we will find The Ancient Ones and the Towers of Power. With the respective improvements installed in the base and enough materials, we can take advantage of both to help us in combat. The Ancients, for example, are big golems They will wait in nearby villages for the call to combat and regenerate over time once they fall. They are very resistant and can make the difference when it comes to knocking down an enemy base or not.

Even though it’s about a very casual RTS Compared to other great exponents of the genre, clearly accessible to children, don’t think that Minecraft Legends is a walk. Attacking an unprepared Piglin base becomes increasingly suicidal as the adventure progresses, so check your surroundings first, find a good spot to settle, build some basic structures, a teleportation portal to revive and think how you are going to face the invasion. I personally prefer to go for the Piglin spawners first so there aren’t as many enemies in the area when it comes to going for the key structures.

It’s more fun with friends

apart from his cooperative mode for up to four players For the Campaign mode, Minecraft Legends also has a multiplayer mode to compete with friends or find opponents in public matches with matchmaking. It is a team game mode of 4 vs 4 where the objective is to destroy the rival base. In other words, putting into practice everything learned during the campaign in terms of strategy to fortify your base and attack the enemy’s. Hosting private matches can be done 1 on 1 sessions in case that of agreeing with several more friends is not possible, and you have a Training mode to soak up the playable bases without competing in a battle royale.

On the other hand, Minecraft Legends promises a great post-launch content support through its Marketwhere apart from aspects and texturesthere will be Lost Myths and Legends. These Lost Legends will arrive monthly and are nothing more than Minecraft Legends games “with a different twist” that can be played alone or in company and grant rewards for completing them. There is currently only one of these legends available.

Minecraft in its purest form

As for the graphic section of Minecraft Legends, I think there is some difference in the final product compared to those early previews where the game was shown with a somewhat inconsistent cell shading look. This is no longer the case, and the truth is that I really like Minecraft Legends on a visual level.

Beyond the colorful and funny movie scenes They take a bit of the style of Minecraft Dungeons, but following the story of the Piglins and their invasion of the Surface, Minecraft Legends seems to me a very beautiful game on a visual level. Of course, if you look at the details you can see where the LOD limit is around the character, the typical popping of the Minecraft world being generated on the horizon or something that seems to “dance” more than necessary, but in general the graphic finish is outstanding on Xbox Series X. The saturation of the colors, the aesthetics of biomes, lightingthe particles, it really is like playing in the third person a version of Minecraft with very cool shaders.

Another great success of Mojang in this proposal is the soundtrack of the game, which transitions from relaxing Minecraft themes during exploration, to epic war themes when it comes to taking down Piglin bases. It definitely adds a lot to the gaming experience. In the same way that he Spanish dubbing, although some dialogue seems out of time and cuts off before finishing the last few words. A common error that we have already seen in various Xbox games.

Final evaluation of Minecraft Legends

It’s hard for any Minecraft spin-off to even dream of coming close to the success of Mojang’s original game, plus this RTS action game, as it’s a diametrically opposite gender. Even so, Minecraft Legends comes out very graceful from this inspection with a magnifying glass that is made to any derivative of brands as famous as Minecraft and is positioned as one of the best spin off of the series to date.

Minecraft Legends it’s fun to playoriginal when it comes to adapting Minecraft to a totally different genre, accessible in its mechanics strategy in real time so that the whole family can play and at the same time challenging enough to make use of all its playable possibilities. That is, it is a very round game that fulfills its mission within the expanded universe of Minecraft and starts with the advantage of being released among the Xbox Game Pass April games, which breaks down part of that wall that is the fear of buying a game of a genre that you may not be used to it. At least on PC and Xbox consoles, although we remember that the game comes out for all platforms.