Much has changed in League of Legends and Riot Games in these last three years. The company and the MOBA universe have grown tremendously thanks to a choral and transmedia commitment that brings us more games like The Mageseeker, comics and even a bombshell like Arcane.

Although, without a doubt, what has perhaps surprised the most is the formation of the initiative riot forgean alliance between Riot Games and indie developers from around the globe to shape more humble, but very exciting games that have empowered the League of Legends universe.

VIDEO The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Trailer

Lovers of Runeterra lore have been rewarded with a classic turn-based RPG adventure with Ruined King, featuring the rhythmic style of Hextech Mayhem and now with The Mageseekera title that is already available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Digital Sun, creators of the blessed Moonlighter, have been in charge of shaping this RPG action spin off that we really want to talk about. It’s time to get to know The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story in depth and all it has to offer.

The analysis of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story for PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from HobbyConsoles.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

WOW! Anyone who has minimally followed the history of League of Legends will know that many of its champions come from a region called Demacia. Well, in this kingdom, apparently prosperous and chiseled in neat white marble, is where the plot of the game takes place.

The Mageseeker takes over from the Lux comics (you can read them for free here), to tell us about a transcendental episode. The Demacian monarchy has controlled the realm’s mages with an iron fist to the point of genocide, but a figure has risen among the oppressed.

sylas, a magician capable of stealing the arcane powers of others, has broken his chains and intends to pay back all the damage they caused him in the form of cruel and bloody revenge. Demacia will burn, but for it he will have to fight together.

In the role of the unchained character that arrived in League of Legends in 2019, we will have to kill the wizard hunters, recruit rebels and discover the secrets of Demacia in a plot that has convinced us more than enough.

Digital Sun offers fans an attractive story, which immerses us fully in the lore of Runeterra (in the absence of polishing the dialogues a little more) and that takes advantage of everything seen so far in League to finally give us more material about many of the champions that populate this realm.

Because it shows that the studio has documented and worked to bring to life a story with a number of winks, connections and extensions of the world of Demacia. Sylas isn’t the only champion we’ll have the pleasure of meeting.

In addition, throughout the adventure, we will see references to the expansionist zeal of Noxus, mentions of a certain scarecrow and even collectibles in the form of adorable tortoiseshells that we use in TFT as pets.

In short, we have a lot of material that will excite those who have been following League for years and also those who want to immerse themselves in this universe for the first time.

The gameplay and gameplay of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Delving into playable matter, The Mageseeker is an action and role-playing title with an isometric view that features touches of hack and slash and some other point of connection with a roguelike. Sylas is very good at hitting and casting spells, a constant within the title.

It is in this section where the game presents more lights and shadows. The first big hit is how Sylas’s abilities have been transferred from the MOBA to an action game of this class. The champion hits with his chains using light attacks, heavy attacks and a slide that is reminiscent of Zagreo’s dash in Hades.

With Sylas we can throw our chains against the enemies in order to get closer to them and unleash a storm of cakes and magic, even being able to steal their spells as his final one does inside the Summoner’s Rift.

We can also cast our own elemental enchantments (the game features a 6-component weakness system) that draw on the mana we gain by hitting with basic attacks.

The Mageseeker’s combat mechanics are very well formulated and they are quite a spectacle on the screen thanks to some extremely detailed animations, but due to their control system, at times you do not feel completely comfortable at the controls.

This is especially noticeable when throwing our chains at enemies and when aiming to fire spells, which is done as if it were a twin-stick shooter, but sometimes leaves us sold.

And despite the fact that the sensation of freneticism and speed is maintained, as the plot progresses, the combats become somewhat monotonous due to the lack of variety of enemies, something that has weighed on us more than we expected.

Yes indeed, boss fights are excellent and all of them present different phases and strategies that make good use of the bases of The Mageseeker’s gameplay.

In addition, those who have played LoL will be amazed by the level of success when it comes to the representation of other great characters in the game.

The story of The Mageseeker is based on linear missions that take place in settings located throughout Demacia. Digital Sun has managed to move us to the kingdom thanks to a great level of detail and a pixel art that we found to be the best of the game.

However, those same levels have a problem: they are too simple in structure. There is hardly any room for exploration to obtain chests or find collectibles, as our movement through the scenarios is practically unidirectional.

The Mageseeker is very corridor and although it tries to hide some shortcomings through small puzzles in which we take out our chains, it fails to stand out in this regard. Level design poor in the playable, but precise in the aesthetic.

And just like a powerful pixel art style was used in moonlighterDigital Sun returns with another of the most outstanding elements of its previous adventure, a management system based on a camp that we can improve over time.

As we overcome missions we will be able to recruit new rebels to this revolutionary group. Our base will fill with life as we take advantage of the services of new additions such as a blacksmith who will improve our base statistics, a witch who makes potions or even a training camp for young wizards.

In addition, we can also select other characters before each mission to “accompany” us and give us unique combos in combat. These can also be improved, which adds extra depth to a system that we can’t say anything bad about except that, perhaps, the secondary missions are repetitive despite incorporating roguelike elements.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story duration

The duration of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story has seemed appropriate to us considering its successes and its setbacks. The game isn’t excessively long, but it doesn’t end in a breath either.

In short, your adventure with Sylas should occupy you about 8-12 hours depending on what you want to squeeze out of the game. If you are looking to complete the secondary missions, find the collectibles and get all the trophies and achievements, you can add three hours to that figure.

Is it difficult from The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story?

The game has three difficulties. We have played it in what would correspond to normal and we have experienced demanding gameplay at certain times. We’ve died a few times though the experience has been generally balanced.

If what you want is a more challenging experience, the “Kingslayer” mode more than delivers. In addition, The Mageseeker has options to complicate or make life a little easier for us by fiddling with aspects such as Sylas’ and enemy’s damage multipliers.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story price and platforms

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is now available digitally for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam, Epic Game Store and GOG). You can find this game at a price of 29.99 euros (which fits perfectly with its proposal).

The title also features a Deluxe edition at 39.99 euros which includes cosmetic elements for the game and a Collector’s Edition at 169.99 euros which comes with a Sylas figure, art book, pins, vinyl, and other extras.

Hobbyconsoles’ opinion of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Digital Sun and the Riot Forge initiative bring us a game with personality that will delight League of Legends lovers by introducing us to one of Runeterra’s great story arcs.

Sylas’s story has been turned into an entertaining action and role-playing game that could have established itself as one of the best indies so far this year if something more had been refined in aspects such as combat or level design.

A beautiful artistic style, a successful soundtrack and a good job of localizing and dubbing into Spanish polish the rough edges of The Mageseeker, an imperfect work, but full of potential.

So that the regulars of the Summoner’s Rift understand us… The Mageseeker only needed the Ignite bag to finish off the kill or smite Baron Nashor and secure the objective once and for all…

Although, after all, the Nexus has been destroyed and the game has been won. Whether now or in a while, give The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story and Sylas a try. After all… My heart and sword belong to Demacia!