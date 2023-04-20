Analysis of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Soul of LoL, heart of ARPG

Flawless artistically and with a powerful core gameplay, The Mageseeker expands the League Of Legends universe with intelligence.

We can assume that, at the moment you discover that I am the one who is putting together the letters for this text, more than one and more than two of you will think something like “but what does this guy know about League Of Legends”. And the truth is that, being honest, you will not be wrong, because I know rather little by little. Beyond sporadic, but juicy, incursions via Twitch that earned me the title of “El Peonzas” – we’ll talk about this now – any casual player of what is usually known as LOL easily passes me to the right . Now, Riot Games lives not only in League Of Legends and, in a continuous effort to broaden its horizons, they have been experimenting with spaces far removed from MOBA or even esports. Proof of this would be the various titles that make up the A League Of Legends Story initiative, a way of expanding the lore of its champions through more classic experiences.

And there comes The Mageseeker. And that’s where its action RPG facet comes in. And, of course, that’s where I come in.

Developed by Digital Sun, The Mageseeker puts us in the shoes of Sylas, a tormented channeler of magic who, after not a few decades chained by the authorities of Demacia, escapes from his captivity as full of desire for freedom as he is thirsty for revenge against those who once enrolled him in their ranks. But his first steps after escaping are directionless and, without quite knowing how, he ends up in a camp made up of rogue wizards whose cause is freedom. To do this they want to end the Demacian regime and its bloody wizard hunters and, for the moment, their goals and those of Sylas seem to coincide. But what will happen when vengeance stands in his way? Will Sylas be a leader or a brutal enforcer who won’t see past his own vengeful drives? and, perhaps most important, what is the line that separates an ARPG from a hack ‘n slash?

These and many other questions hover over the horizon of a Demacia represented, with a steady hand, through a pixel-art that deserves all praise. As minimalist as it is impeccable in the enemies, characters and animals that we will come across throughout our adventure, it is when you open the plane that it shows its imposing invoice. Both the colossal buildings of the cities of Demacia and the landscapes of the lands that surround them are represented with grandeur when it comes to it, detail if necessary and a large number of interactable elements in any case. And, of course, in a title in which magic is one of its axes, Digital Sun regales us with a collection of high-school visual effects: thunder, freezing, and fireballs will roam the battlefield for our enjoyment, both visual and playable.

And it is that one of the main mechanics of The Mageseeker is based on Sylas’ innate ability to absorb the powers of other magicians. Thus, aiming our right stick and pressing the left trigger we will be able to absorb for ourselves the spells of, mainly, some wizard hunters who, by the way, proclaim how much they hate wizards but use magic all the time. Ideological inconsistencies aside, this ability will help us to learn new spells to add to our list, but it will not be exempt from handicaps; On the one hand, each time we absorb a power we will only have the ability to use it once and, furthermore, if we want to return to acting as a magical sucker we will have to either choose a new target or focus on another task – generally violent – until we the enemy becomes available for it again. And although those periods will not be very long – except in the occasional final boss with very bad tempers -, that’s where our own skills will come into play. Sylas is, in addition to being a very versatile magician, a warrior who defends himself with ease in hand-to-hand combat. In this way, and combining strong and fast attacks, we will get some simple but effective combos that will make intensive use of his chains and that, by the way, are reminiscent of a certain god with similar bad tempers and Spartan image.





Unlike him, however, Sylas will enjoy the company of allies, and they will round out the rest of his abilities. Some will improve your attributes and equipment, others will give you access to the spells you discover in the different scenarios that you go through, and as you progress through the adventure, you will be able to choose companions that add movements and improvements to your repertoire. The presence of the latter will be testimonial – they will not be figures present in combat – but, in the same way as the spells we choose, they will have a direct impact on the gameplay. And it is that, as if it were a thaumaturgical rock-paper-scissors, the different elements that we use – both in our blows and in the spells that we launch – will be more or less effective depending on the objective that we have in front of us. It won’t escape anyone that throwing a firestorm at a Mage Hunter specializing in icy spells will be a good decision, but things start to get complicated when enemies with armor that makes them immune to magic, leathery golems and mobs enter the scene. of elements such as electricity, wind or nature. The result, of course, will be chaos. But an entertaining one, because between our spells, the ones we steal, the chain blows and the huge amount of effects that will appear before our eyes, in the end we will find ourselves immersed in agile combats that know how to combine the simplicity and immediacy of their mechanics to offer us a large amount of odds.

And although it is clear, then, that The Mageseeker’s combat works, not all its aspects are equally vindicable. Although it is welcome to find yourself facing an action RPG whose levels are well designed and developed with precision, it should be noted that investing some effort and time to explore its nooks and crannies yields, on many occasions, few more interesting dividends for those looking for delve into the mythology of the characters that for those who seek to obtain rewards with an impact on the playable. But although this is not always the case and we manage to find resources or volunteers for the ranks of our rebellion, the truth is that the system for improving our base and the advantages it gives us remains too superficial a mechanic. Enrolling the different elemental wizards in our rebellion will be an activity that will not require any effort, since it will be accomplished by the mere fact of advancing in history. And almost in the same way, recruiting followers for each one of them will be very simple, since it will be enough to send those same magicians to non-playable side-quests that will be offered to us together with our own missions and, when we finish these, they will report in our area with the result of their adventures. A good concept whose playable impact ends up diluting but which, at least, makes our base of operations grow in facilities if we are able to sufficiently reinforce the ranks of our allies.

Which, in short, is the spirit that feeds The Mageseeker. With a more than correct level design and an indisputable artistic section, its gameplay combines immediacy, agility and original elements to offer fast, forceful combats full of magic. And although, on occasions, so many lightning bolts, fireballs and enemies on the screen can create situations full of chaos, smacks and confusion, the truth is that alternating between stealing spells, our own and the clean chain slam is shown as a winning formula. Not all aspects of The Mageseeker are conducted with such confidence – there’s the management of our allies to prove it – but when we go through its levels all that is left behind and the adventures of Sylas and his disagreements with, for example, Garen – indeed, “El Peonzas” – show that this title more than fulfills the function of expanding the universe of League Of Legends while offering a gateway to new players.