Analysis of The Mageseeker. The League of Legends universe has many stories to tell and Sylas’s revolution is one of the best.

Gone is the time when the only thing related to the League of Legends universe was the MOBA known worldwide, because for a few years It has not stopped expanding in a big way with several video games, including TFT or Legends of Runeterra. Along with these, Riot Games decided to create the Riot Forge label in order to give life to other stories that are totally different from those of the rest of the products.

Above all due to the fact that these titles have been or are being developed by completely unrelated companies, as has happened with Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King, the first being a musical game that tests our sense of rhythm and the other an RPG. by turns. Well, now it’s the turn of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, a Action RPG It will arrive in a matter of days.

the spanish team Digital Sunresponsible for Moonlighter, are the ones behind this project that will go on sale next week, so before that moment arrives you are more than invited to read the following analysis so that you can discover what it is about and why it’s worth keeping track of, regardless of whether you’re a fan of Lol or not.

Leading a revolution seeking revenge

Something I Love Division Games For A League of Legends Story It’s because they all delve deeper into the stories of the champions of this universe than anyone else, so that it’s clear that they’re not just stick figures with over-the-top skills. More than anything because they all have their past and their motivations or relationships with other characters.





Here it is Sylas of Dregbourne the one who monopolizes all the prominence and the one who becomes the hero or anti-hero, depending on how you look at it, that you control at all times. The plot takes us to the kingdom of Demacia, where magic is present everywhere, but its use is frowned upon and that is where the wizard hunters enter the scene, willing to catch anyone with magical powers to lock them up.

Being only a boy, Sylas joined them until he discovered that he himself was capable of channeling magic and was imprisoned for 15 years. It was then when, after betraying her friend Lux ​​by stealing her magical powers, he manages to free himself from the shackles that held him prisoner and from there begins all a revolution set to wipe out any and all mage hunters that exist.

His thirst for revenge seems to know no limits and, luckily for him, little by little he will meet a multitude of warriors who will want to join his cause, eventually forming an entire army of rebellious magicians. This will leave us with a story focused on power, equality and justice, with a Sylas whose behavior is not well regarded by the majority of the inhabitants of Demacia, which will not prevent him from carrying out his mission with all his will. .

The truth is the plot becomes very interesting based on progressing in it, because events do not stop taking place that make it become more convoluted and make you want to continue with it. Likewise, it should be noted that, apart from Sylas and Lux, other well-known characters from League of Legendssuch as Garen, Morgana or Jarvan IV.

All of them are represented to perfection and I’m glad that Digital Sun has really respected the stories, personalities and motivations of each one of them. Of course, these are only a small part of the number of characters that appear throughout the adventure and that have left me wanting to see them one day in the MOBA, because they also deserve their place.

Copy, slide, crush and start again

As I have previously indicated, The Mageseeker It is a great action RPG in which, if there is something that also made me curious, all of Sylas’s abilities have been maintained to distribute hosts like breads. This means that he uses his petricite chains to hit any enemy who dares to get in the way.

In this way, we will not stop fighting at a very frenetic pace in which we will almost always have to look around with a thousand eyes for everything that surrounds us, since there are not particularly few times when a very large group of enemies come together to that must be defeated. It is not that it reaches the level of a Dark Souls either, but these encounters do force us to give everything to the controls so as not to end up receiving too many impacts.

So Sylas is able to slide around and use his chains to deliver some seriously crushing blows, but let’s not forget he’s a mage. In the same way that he used Lux’s powers to claim her freedom, here he is also able to steal the magic of any enemy to use them in your favoreither to throw fireballs, ice bolts, create a cloud of lightning, hit with a blast of air in a circle, etc.

His ability to copy is the most important, because almost all enemies are weak to a certain element. For example, we will finish off a fire one in no time with an ice magic and vice versa, although it is also possible to make them bite the dust with chain blows, because Sylas hits very, very hard, but it doesn’t take long for you to realize that magic ends up being the best way to succeed.

Each of the six elemental magics in turn have different spells with their respective functions. This ends up being key over time because some enemies don’t know magic, but the impacts of Sylas’s chains will tickle them. Luckily, later you can acquire any of the spells that have been stolen to use them at any time at the cost of consuming mana, which is obtained precisely by hitting the others with the shackles.

This way you do not depend solely on the ability to copy and you can resort directly to your own magic to give your enemies what they deserve or also to the imposing final bosses. The fights against the latter I have to say that I have found them very challenging and more than once they have given me a sovereign beating, but in the long run it ends up being a matter of learning their patterns well and taking advantage of all of Sylas’ abilities to return the fight to them. same coin.

In addition, all of them are very different and force you to slide, use magic and hit without stopping, but also to use another of his abilities that allows him to use the chains as a kind of hook to reach other places more quickly or to get closer to the instantly to enemies. In short, if you’ve played Sylas in League of Legendsyou will see that each and every one of his movements are present here completely traced.

The allies that help us overcome scenarios that could have aspired to more

The revolution that Sylas will start will lead him to be part of a camp of rebels who are more and more people will come as we recruit them. Some of them will open their own establishments to spend on them the coins that they get on the fly, which will be used to unlock new spells or to buy improvements for Sylas, to increase his life, his damage, defense, etc.

To this will be added another installation to buy Ultimates, the most powerful spells in the entire game, to unleash some like Morgana’s ultimate. And yes, it is also the same as the MOBA. In addition, you can also raise an outlaw camp that will accompany us on this odyssey by equipping them as if they were an object, which grants an additional attack to add to the combos.

These same ones will be specialized in a particular type of element that will make their respective magics become more lethal by recruiting more outlaws from the same group. For this, it will be time to explore, it will be time to send companions on expedition missions or find them ourselves in the settings themselves, where another series of collectibles are also hidden, such as animals or manuscripts that put us in a little more context about the history of this world.

The biggest problem I have encountered in the scenarios is that they seemed excessively linear to me most of the time, so the exploration is almost nil. Sometimes there is a small fork to get a chest with coins or one of the indicated collectibles, but most of the time we will have to follow the predetermined path without further ado.

Luckily the settings of each of the phases vary, although the same cannot be said of those that correspond to secondary missions as you have to visit the same places with the same designs. The truth is that I have lacked a little more ambition in this section because to advance through them you sometimes have to use abilities such as sliding or hooking with the chains, but it is always very clear how to get ahead, so it is very simple and the only real challenge is the combat against the enemies.

Otherwise, the pixel-art touch that has been applied in the game It has given me the impression that it suits him very well, demonstrating once again that the Digital Sun team is great at betting on this format. The songs on the soundtrack accompany the action wonderfully along with subtitles in Spanish and a dubbing that has also been localized to our language, but don’t expect the characters to speak in each of their dialogues because that’s not the case.

VidaExtra’s opinion

The hours I have spent at the controls with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story I have found them very entertaining and I could not find the moment to want to stop playing. His combats combining in them the different abilities of Sylas are his main dish because of the way in which they catch you, despite the difficulty peaks that may arise at certain moments that make you sweat the fat drop.

I will not deny that those who already know the universe of League of Legends they will like the game even more because of the characters that appear and because of the plot, but It is not at all essential to have played the MOBA to enjoy this title. In fact, one could even say that it is a good starting point to start in this world with a character that I found very charismatic and that now I have found even more fond of.

Of course the game is not perfect and it is a pity that the design of the scenarios has not been at the level of the rest of the sections. Even so, it does not cease to be A recommended experience if you are one of those who like RPGs of action to start distributing chain blows and powerful spells without rhyme or reason in this savage revolution.

Price of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

The launch of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is set for April 18 in digital format with a price of €29.99. You can get it on the PlayStation Store in its version for PS4 and PS5, in the Microsoft store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch or on Steam for PC.

You can also opt for its Digital Deluxe edition, valued at 39.99 euros or purchase it directly with its collector’s edition with a price of 169.99 euros.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story duration

The duration of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story It will depend on whether you are one of those who want to focus only on the main missions, which will take you about 10-12 hours beat the game, but the amount increases even more if you choose to do the side quests and go for all the collectibles.

Analysis Sheet The Mageseeker

