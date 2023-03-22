Analysis of the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, the Razer controller for PS5

Facing the analysis of professional controllers is not an easy task for someone who is not a pro-player. A few weeks ago I faced the DualSense Edge and today I will tell you about my experience with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, the Razer controller for PS5 (also PC) with which it wants to compete with both the official PlayStation controller and other brands that launch this peripheral on PlayStation 5.

Wolverine V2 Pro Technical Specifications

CONNECTIVITY HyperSpeed ​​Wireless / Wired connection SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS PS5™ console or PC (Windows)Internet connection for the Razer™ Controller app on iOS and Android SETTINGS APP Yeah MULTI-FUNCTION BUTTONS 6 remappable multifunction buttons RAZER CHROMA LIGHTING Yeah MECHANICAL ACTION BUTTONS Razer machined tactile action buttons. QUICK CONTROL PANEL No INTERCHANGEABLE DPAD Directional crosshead with 8-way microswitch INTERCHANGEABLE THUMBSTICKS 2 additional covers for joysticks (long concave, short convex) TRIGGER SYSTEM Razer Hyper Trigger AUDIO OUTPUT 3.5mm analog audio port compatible with PS5 and PC (Windows) consoles MICROPHONE 3.5mm analog audio port compatible with PS5 and PC (Windows) consoles SHEATH No BATTERY DURATION Up to 10 hours (Razer Chroma RGB)Up to 28 hours APPROXIMATE WEIGHT Length: 4.16″ / 105.8 mm Width: 6.59″ / 167.5 mm Height: 2.56″ / 65.2 mm DIMENSIONS No PERSONALIZATION No PRICE €299.99

Now that you have been able to see a bit of the specifications of the controller, we are going to go into detail with these. As we are used to at Razer, it is a product with a high price but also of superlative quality.. I personally am quite a consumer of the products of the American brand in terms of mice and keyboards because I know what I am going to find, quality and durability. With this Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, just that happens, It is a controller that gives us what we ask for and that is a delight for all those who want to take their game to another level..

At the design level, Razer has done the job. One of the virtues of the DualSense is how comfortable it is in the hands and this Wolverine has strived to be the same or better. It adapts to the hands perfectly, having a very good touch and with a certain roughness in some areas that favor its grip.. Razer has been making hands for a long time and at an ergonomic level they have been getting it right for a long time. Besides the controller bears the Razer seal by including LED lights that we can customize in color but they do not interact with the life of the character in the game as the DualSense does. To finish the comparisons with the DualSense, this Wolverine V2 Pro does not have vibration of any kindbut of course, this is not a problem if we think about who this controller is for, players who directly deactivate the vibration option because it bothers, because professional players of Warzone, Fortnite or other competitive games do not look for an ally in vibration, they simply disable this option.

“The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a controller focused on competitive gaming. Vibration is not a feature typically used in competitive environments, as it can negatively affect accuracy when playing games that require more precise directional input”

The Wolverine V2 Pro gets big when we look at its other options. The ability to give us the necessary buttons to stand out in our games and to configure them as we need (through a mobile application) to get our maximum performance. In this sense, the command has the typical four back buttonsin addition to the extra button on the different sides of the trigger.

youboth the touch of the buttons and their distribution is very comfortable. Also on this occasion we have physical buttons to regulate the depth necessary to activate the triggers, so that we can configure it in a moment without having to go through the remote configuration app. Also in aspects such as joysticks, we have the option to change them just by pressing outso that we can put both on the left and on the right the option that we like the most.

To connect it to the console we can do it by cablewhich is recommended to get the most out of it, or we can do it by bluetoothsince it incorporates one of the fastest connections available that they themselves call HyperSpeed.

conclusions

I don’t want to beat around the bush too much. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is possibly the best controller for PS5 and PC if competitive is your thing. It has everything you need to be an essential controller if you are this type of player, ergonomics, grip, touch, arrangement and buttons, and customization. Now, in these cases I always say the same thing, do you need this command? This is an answer that only you yourself can answer. I don’t, because I enjoy playing The Last of Us or God of War: Ragnarök, but if Fortnite, Rocket League, Warzone, Counter Strike 2 or Overwatch 2 are among the games that you play the most, it is possible that you have to consider it now or in the future.