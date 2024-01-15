Analysis Putin saw an existential threat in opposition leader Navalny, whose name he did not dare to name.

(CNN) — Alexei Navalny once represented an alternative future for Russia: an optimistic, visionary place, free from the one-man rule of President Vladimir Putin.

With the death of an opposition leader in a prison north of the Arctic Circle, Russia’s bleak political landscape has now become several shades darker.

It would be difficult to overstate the extent to which Navalny symbolized Putin’s relentless campaign to eliminate the last vestiges of political opposition from Russia. During his many years of activism, Navalny and his supporters saw riot police break up their protest rallies, raid their offices and make countless arrests, leading to activists being jailed or forced to leave the country. Had to be forced.

Navalny himself paid an exceptionally high price for his activism. Under constant surveillance by Putin’s security services, Navalny survived a near-fatal poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok, but returned to Russia rather than live in comfortable exile. Upon his return to Moscow he was immediately arrested.

What happened next was a travesty of criminal justice in which Russian prosecutors brought charges against Navalny, who continued to attack Putin. Appearing in court via videoconference, Navalny, weakened by a hunger strike, scorned the president, saying: “I would like to say that your king is naked, and more than one child is shouting it, now there are millions of people who have already “They are screaming. it’s clear. “Twenty years of incompetent government has led to this situation: a crown is slipping from their ears,” Navalny said.

“Their naked king wants to rule till the end, he doesn’t care about the country, he is clinging to power and wants to rule indefinitely.”

But even during a brutal tour of the Russian penal system, Navalny maintained his composure and his extraordinary sense of humor. In a post on Telegram in January, he mocked the macabre music being played by pro-war pop star Shaman over the prison speakers at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharap, in the Yamal-Nenets region.

He wrote, “Paint the picture: Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.” “Polar Night. In the punishment barracks of a special regime colony, A. Navalny, sentenced to 19 years in prison, whom Kremlin propaganda has been ridiculing for years for participating in Russian protests, They have to practice in ‘I am Russian’, which they give as educational work for improvement purposes”.

“To be honest, I’m still not sure I understand exactly what Posironi and Metaironi are. But if it’s not this, then what is it?”

What’s even more poignant is that Navalny posted a photo of himself with his wife Yulia on Valentine’s Day, which turned out to be his last post on Telegram.

He wrote, “Darling, everything with you is like a song: between us there are cities, lights flying from airfields, blue snow storms and thousands of kilometers.” “But I feel like you are closer to me every moment, and I love you even more.”

Navalny’s death came as Putin, in power since New Year’s Eve 1999, headed toward a fifth term. The presidential election in March will be an act of political theater: Boris Nadezhdin, the only candidate opposed to Putin’s war against Ukraine, will not run, and the vote will send a message to Russians and the world: the Russian people support Putin and Ukraine. War against. There is no room for Navalny to fan out in the state media on the eve of the election carnival.

The opposition leader’s death also marks the end of an era for Russia. Navalny emerged as the most prominent leader of the Russian opposition following the 2015 assassination of Putin’s vocal critic Boris Nemtsov in front of the Kremlin. That murder also deeply shocked the Russian society, but that time was completely different. At the time of his assassination, Nemtsov and his team were investigating the deployment of Russian troops to the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, a move the Russian government officially denies.

The war is now open following a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. And Russia has introduced tough new laws that make it illegal to criticize the military. It seems unlikely that the massive anti-corruption protests that Navalny managed to organize before the invasion will be repeated during Putin’s lifetime. Investigative articles and videos posted online by Navalny and his team – and which reach millions of Russians – are increasingly facing digital censorship.

Therefore, the Kremlin’s reaction to Navalny’s death will be revealing. Putin has refused to mention Navalny by name in the past, indicating his deep resentment over Navalny’s legitimacy as an opposition leader.

When asked at a press conference in 2017 why his government feared competition from Navalny, Putin again refused to mention Navalny by name, referring to “the figures you named” and “the ones you named.” The issue was turned around by citing “has given”. And he made it clear that he views Russian democratic opposition as an existential threat. In his distorted version, Putin said Navalny was the counterpart of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, or the counterpart of Ukrainians who demonstrated on Kiev’s Maidan Square to protest Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, who took over the country in early 2014. Had left and ran away.

“About the figures you mentioned,” he said. “A question has already been asked about Ukraine. Do you want dozens of people like Saakashvili around you? The ones you named are the Russian version of Saakashvilis. Are. Do you want Saakashvili to destabilize your country like this? Do you want us to live from Maidan to Maidan? To survive coup attempts? We have already gone through this. What You want this to happen all over again?”

Navalny’s response once again demonstrated his strong sense of humor. “‘The ones you named’ have been added to my collection of ‘words used to say no to Navalny’,” he joked on twitter,