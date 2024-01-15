“Anatomy of a Fall”, “Oppenheimer”, Emma Stone… Discover the winners of the ceremony

Less than a month before the Oscars, bafta ceremony Took place this Sunday, February 18 in London. the film oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biopic on the father of the atomic bomb emerged as a massive winner for British cinema. was a feature film awarded seven times (out of 13 nominations), such as winning in the most prestigious categories best movie Or director,
He was also honored in the Best Actor categories cillian murphy and for Best Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone Received the Best Actress Award for her role in poor creatures, consecrated five times during this ceremony. after this Palme d’Or in Cannes or its prices during the last golden globesfrench film anatomy of fall Won Best Screenplay Award, he will compete five categories During the Oscars on March 10.
very popular barbie Ultimately left the event empty handed. Drama area of interest Crowned three times including the award for Best British Film. BAFTA chairman Prince William was in attendance at the event, but without his wife Kate, who is still recovering.
List of main awards
best movie , oppenheimer by christopher nolan
best british film , area of interest By Jonathan Glazer
Best Foreign Language Film , area of interest By Jonathan Glazer
Best Documentary , 20 days in Mariupol by Mstislav Chernov
Best Animated Film , boy and heron by hayao miyazaki
best director :for christopher nolan oppenheimer
great script , anatomy of fallWritten by Justin Trite and Arthur Harari
best Actress :for emma stone poor creatures
best Actor :for Cillian Murphy oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor :For Robert Downey Jr. oppenheimer
best Supporting Actress :for Da’Vine Joey Randolph Winter vacation
best hope :Mia McKenna-Bruce
