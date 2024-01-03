Ancient Anti-Aging Plant – Health and Wellbeing

Maintaining a healthy body is difficult, everyone’s needs are different due to lifestyle and genetic factors. When the goal is to stay healthy, all that remains is to work on finding new but effective ways.

This plant is original from the classic Grimm Brothers tale, Rapunzel. which inspired hundreds of works including the Disney hit, Tangled.

Rapunzel’s flower exists: the ancient plant that “heals everything”, contains vitamin C and can prevent aging.

The plant “Campanula rapunculus”, also known as rapunchigo, is native to Europe and Asia. Its flowers, which resemble small bells, have roots similar to turnips.

It is associated with various legends and popular stories, including from Greek mythology where Demeter, the goddess of fertility and agriculture, carried a Rapunzel flower with her to ensure prosperity. In Roman culture the flower was also believed to have aphrodisiac properties and was used in love and fertility rituals.

By the Middle Ages it was already cultivated in the gardens of monasteries and convents, where its healing properties were used for various diseases, such as fever, cough and infections. Additionally, it was considered a nutritious food due to its edible root.