AND! 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live and exclusively on E! Entertainment

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air exclusively on E! Entertainment, live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., this Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00 pm, celebrating the year of pop culture, bringing artists and fans together to honor the shows, the artists and the heroes who inspired throughout the year.

Among the many nominees for 2022 are movie icons Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis; series stars Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo and Quinta Brunson; hit creators Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS and Bad Bunny; and social media sensations like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio.

While Ryan Reynolds will be recognized by receiving the “Icon Award” for his contributions to film and television, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning songwriter, rapper and actress Lizzo will receive “The People’s Champion” award for her groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as its commitment to championing diversity and inclusion across all races, gender, sexuality and body activism. Additionally, global superstar Shania Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, will receive the “Music Icon” award.

Other categories feature podcasters, comedians and sports stars who have been in the global spotlight, such as Serena Williams, Chloe Kim and Megan Rapinoe. Blockbusters like “Elvis”, “The Batman”, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, among others, will not be left out, as well as big names in music, television and pop culture.

In Brazil, the dispute for Influencer of the Year is between Arthur Aguiar, Gloria Groove, Iran Ferreira (Luva de Pedreiro), Jade Picon, Luísa Sonza, Vanessa Lopes, Virgínia Fonseca and Yarley – the latter is one of the guests of E ! Brazil for E! Front Row, warms up from the People’s Choice Awards 2022.

AND! Front Row

On E! Front Row, special on YouTube, starting at 8:25 pm, Yarley joins Mayara Russi and Aline Campos for a fun night of games, conversations and bets that have everything to do with the great award that celebrates world pop culture. Together, they comment on what they would do in case of possible gaffes, joke about what the winning speech would be like for each of them and try to guess what will be the predominant color of the costumes that will go on the red carpet.

“I expect a lot of daring and a lot of revolution”, says Mayara Russi. “I hope that people of all standards invest in the looks, that big brands invest in these people. My dream is to go to an event like this with those gigantic dresses, it takes us three hours just to get in the car”, the model laughs . Mayara is rooting for the singer Lizzo, but is divided in relation to the series. “Three series that I love are nominated: ‘Stranger Things’, ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. So, I don’t know who to root for!”, says Mayara, one of the protagonists of “BELEZA GG”, whose third season will come to E! Entertainment next year.

Aline Campos bets her chips on actress Viola Davis. “I really like Viola Davis and the film ‘A Mulher Rei’ is enough for her to be placed at the top and be highly valued”, she says. The dancer and model is E! Entertainment to present the dance competition “Segue o Baile”, which will debut in 2023.

Yarley says he’s already a winner just by being in the running for the award. “It’s a sign that my work is working. Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that I would be in an international award like the People’s Choice Awards. My name was always on the SPC, on the loan shark… Now, on the People’s Choice Awards? I already think I’m a winner !”, jokes the influencer.

Model Nahuane Drumond, who stars in “BELEZA GG” with Mayara Russi and Fluvia Lacerda, will be there in Los Angeles to closely follow the People’s Choice Awards party.

(Pictured: Laverne Cox performs “Live From E!”, People’s Choice Awards red carpet)