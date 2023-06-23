‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Now Streamable

It’s finally here. Starting today you can watch the second season on Streamz And just like that… To see. The first two episodes are already online, with the rest appearing weekly on the streaming service. Not much is known about the content yet, but what we do know is that actress Kim Cattrall will return as Samantha in the finale.

After the success of the first season of And just like that…, HBO announced last March that there would be a second. Production began in September and it’s finally time for new episodes. According to various reviews, the second season, even more than the first, returns to the origins of the original. sex and the Cityseries.

And just like that…

Like sex and the City says And just like that… The story of friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristen Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). Only Samantha is nowhere in the first season of the series. The character would have moved to London to start a new life. But in reality, actress Kim Cattrall didn’t see a return.

That return will happen in the second season, though fans will have to wait until the season finale. What will happen in the rest of the season remains to be seen. Although we know that Carrie will start dating again and say goodbye to her podcast, Miranda moves to Los Angeles to be with her new love Che and Charlotte balances a new career and her family life. Singer Sam Smith will also appear during the season, although it is not yet known what role he will play.

watch the trailer for And just like that… Season 2 here:

The first two episodes of Season 2 are streaming now on Streamz. New episodes arrive weekly on Thursdays.