And the Oscar for best song can go to… Lady Gaga – Culture

If everything goes as it should in a oscarwith award winners being chosen within a balance of disguised conservatism and some attention to the demands of the times, the winner of best song will be… hold my handwith Lady Gaga. The music she made for the soundtrack to Top Gun, Maverick, caters to the kind of epic song Gaga already knows works. The love song goes: “Tell me you need me / Hold my hand, everything will be alright / I heard from the skies that the clouds are gray / Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms / I I see you’re hurting, why did it take you so long / To tell me you need me?”

And Gaga’s singing, painful and full of urgency, often overflowing into a scream (which many people hate), makes hold my hand the most promising pop point of this edition. But why hold my hand and not lift me upwhat Rihanna sing beautifully in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Both are well-produced and feature top performers. Because, technically, and unlike hold my hand, lift me up sins in the time it takes to deliver your message. With an intro that’s too long, this will only happen within a minute of the song, making it too slurred. Dragged and mushy.

If the bet on hold my hand indicates that it is the best song among the five nominees? No. The best of all can be considered This is a Lifea psychedelic delight sung by David Byrne and by the singer Mitski, contrary to everything that ends up in easily digestible Oscar nominations. Embraced by a sound project called Son Lux, these journeys that Byrne embarks on with always mind-blowing results, the two bond with the atmosphere of the film they represent, Everything Everywhere At The Same Time, and sound too experimental for Hollywood. If they win, it will be a sign that things are really changing there. After Samara Joy beat Anitta at the Grammys, it would be beautiful to see artistic excellence awarded once again.

Another test of the times. The song Naatu Naatu, sung in Telugu, one of the 22 official languages ​​of India, by MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, is in the Indian film RRR: Uprising, Rebellion, Revolution. It’s a pop song, also epic, similar to the soundtracks of a Pixar comic film, full of percussive pressure and a little tiresome. But his victory would be a glory to countries outside the axis, as it was when he won the Golden Globe this year, defeating Rihanna and Taylor Swift. And there is still Applauseby Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, which appears in Tell it Like a Woman. It’s a love song, beautiful, but in a very worn way. Her victory would be one more of the same that would not go well with the Oscar.