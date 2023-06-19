And the Oscar goes to …. a film about the transition from a black man to a disabled Korean?

The Oscars, which have quickly slipped from awarding very good films to becoming a beacon of insane progressivism (better known as picking But you have to use it with care for NRC). The Golden Men are a kind of Statue of Liberty, but with blindfolds. Eyelids of actors and actresses who earn crores because they look grey, after which they are called rotten fish by their film heroes. The entire Marvel Universe exists because ordinary peasant youth around the world believe in the superpower of a higher being, a collective force inherent in the departed, but yeah: ultimately everyone is a gay hater, right? And racist against brown people. Also against Peep Van Geel since Corona. They all vote for Trump, even in countries where you can’t vote for Trump at all.

anyway the oscars are re-established against such people and they will We They also know. No dog is watching the ceremony anymore, the most famous winner of recent years was Chris Rock who survived that bitch slap by Will Smith and the inclusivity scheduled in 2020 will officially take effect from the next edition. You can only win Best Picture if you Seven Gets two out of four check marks on this list of requirements. So it will be a very tempting time for films written by a cleft-lipped Eskimo, in which white men are played by lesbian African trans women and black women are simply black women, supporting roles are played by Asian albinos and in which All the extras have dwarfism (because they can at least all park their tiny cars in the handicapped parking lot at the movie studio at the same time, a problematic shortcoming that the Academy of Old White Men still hasn’t resolved ). After all, if the marketing is done by teenage girls who identify as ducks, you’re in luck. on a collision course with your ability to pay back The Oscars rocked the next year. We especially cannot wait for the film regarding the making of this film. But unfortunately you cannot create this script…

*Attractive with Hollywood crowd, not box office for regular movie goers