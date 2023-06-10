Anderlecht aims high: 20 million Din and Brecht Degegere are also on the Purple & White’s radar

An interesting profile, Belgian and a free transfer. Brecht Dejagère (32) was the captain of French first division club Toulouse last season, with whom he also won the French Cup, but his contract expired and he did not sign up. The central midfielder is now on the lookout for a new club and both Anderlecht and Standard have him on their shortlists. But he is not the only one who is not on the Purple and White List.

It is striking how active Anderlecht is in the various transfer files. The first offer for Boca Juniors striker Luis Vazquez (22) is rejected, but the Purple and White also attract Kasper Dolberg (25). The Danish striker was sold by Ajax to Nice in 2019 for €20.5million but has failed on loan spells at Sevilla and Hoffenheim this season. He can now get out in 5 to 7 crores. Going by the numbers, it appears RSCA are keen to make a big deal for the striker. The transfer budget has progressed slightly compared to recent years. However, what does not deter the Purple and White is the reduction in salary mass. Newcomers will have to play football for an acceptable salary. This is a hitch in Islam Slimani’s file.

Degegar in the picture

It is less clear whether Anderlecht is also looking to go deeper for reinforcements in other positions. As a midfielder, Brecht Degegere (32) is already in the picture. He is Belgian and is transfer-free. Last season he won the French Cup with Toulouse, but he hasn’t signed. However, the residents of Brussels are not the only candidates. The standard alludes to that too, but the lack of clarity about the lease trainer doesn’t help. In France, Dejaegere is on the list of Reims and yes… good.