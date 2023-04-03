“Andorra and Madrid were very complicated stages”

The world of content creation is not easy. Thousands of streamers they try to make a living from it, something that very few can access. Over the years, there are creators who have earned a name within the scene. Whether with a greater or lesser number of spectators, they are people that practically everyone knows after years and years of career.

One of the people who has been on the platform for a long time is Javier Cañizares «ffaka«. This streamer is known for playing League of Legends and be a one trick pony Diana. Although there was a season in which he barely created content, since he was focused on his studies, since he finished his degree It’s been pretty consistent on the purple platform. We can find it practically every day doing streamingso anyone can know it.

To learn a little more about the figure of ffaka, from ESPM News we have interviewed the content creatordealing with different aspects of his life related to League of Legends and content creation.

«Madrid and Andorra were hard stages, now I’m really enjoying the stream»

As highlighted in the talk, ffaka discovered League of Legends at the season 2. Since then he has not been able to stop playing the MOBA from Riot Games. Although his career has revolved around content creation, Javier has also had his chance in the competitive landscapespecifically in the Honor Division of the LVP. «I was contacted by a team that had a good relationship with its CEO. He told me to do some tryouts, even though I was studying and didn’t have much availability. They also needed me because they didn’t have a midlaner and I offered to help them. So for a while yeah I was a Miracle Gaming midlaner“, stressed ffaka.

After finishing his degree in psychologyffaka moved to Andorra with others streamersthus being born the project of the Double Chin House. «I started it with great enthusiasm because it was something that I really needed. But I think Andorra was too big for me“, revealed. He claims that the first months were very good because I had a lot of energy. But as the project stalled, he thinks it was something like a jail. «Then I moved to Madrid and it was a very hard stage. Neither LoL nor anything made me clear up. I had a bad time. But I learned a lot from all this, which is not little.he continued.

in relation to streaming, He states that now he really wants to create content. «I do it because I feel like it and I don’t think it’s going to change anytime soon. Now that the negative part, so to speak, is gone, I am able to lead my life. I am no longer the passenger of something, everything depends on me. And I like that“, he said when we asked him if he saw an end to his career on Twitch near.

To finish, we talk about League of Legends and how he sees his future. Javier is clear that there are still years of League of Legends left and that a drop in numbers is necessary for it to rise again. «It is a fact that after many years, a part of the community has grown tired of the game itself. It’s also not a game that’s appealing to new players. Of course, it has not stopped being the king game in recent years and those that remain. I do not consider that LoL is dying but it has gone down, although it is not something very relevant, but rather it is necessary“, he finished.

You can see the full interview at Youtube and you will find ffaka in his twitch channel.

