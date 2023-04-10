André Seravat releases “Alguém” about personal overcoming after toxic relationship

ⓒ Peter Mariano

André Seravatsinger, songwriter and actor, edited the single Somebodyanticipating the debut EP. Born in Vila Nova de Gaia, the 25-year-old singer participated in the most recent season of The Voice Portugal with the group Good Habitsjoining the team of Diogo Piçarra. Now, come one new career step with the release of the solo single.

With influences like Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus It is Freddie MercuryAndré Seravat thus continues his journey through the world of pop.

Somebody “is a candid portrayal of the process of overcoming oneself after a toxic relationship. I want to bring this message that we can get back on our feet and find happiness again, a bit like I do with my music.“, said the artist.

The theme is composed in partnership with tyoz who has worked with names like Blaya, Syro, Anitta and Madonna. Somebody brings a Pop and R&B sound, with a chorus catchy and video clip created by André Seravat and directed by Diogo Costatheme producer.

The singer’s debut EP is scheduled for the second half of 2023 and, as Somebodypromises to reinforce André Seravat as one of the new names in the Portuguese Pop scene.

The new single can be heard on the main platforms and has the following video clip:

