Andres Guardado: ‘America is great in our country’

after what ibai lanos Assured that “America is the Real Madrid of Mexico” and then he javeiro dilrosun Compare Eagles ajax, Andres Guardado recognized greatness of that institution, although that does not mean that they believe that category should be given more relevance.

Looking forward to the match between Lyon and the defending champions this Saturday, Guardado acknowledged that his opponent has earned a spot, but without falling into the qualifiers; What he was most concerned about was that his team would get a boost that would help them answer the questions.

“He dresses a little more because he’s American, it gives him an advantage, and If we perform well it could be a turning point., Ajax is a big team of their country, America is our country. They also say that it is the Real Madrid of Mexico, But we don’t need to be afraid either“, he commented at a press conference.

With four points accumulated after five dates, La Fiera is in 13th place in the general table, which is far from the budget set by the quality of its squad, hence the special relevance of the match against America.