Andressa Suita wears a dress with optical illusion in Paris | celebrities

Andressa Suita continues to honor Paris Fashion Week. This Friday (03.03) the model shared the look chosen to be present at the Loewe autumn/winter 2023 show.

Full of style and personality, Gusttavo Lima’s wife attracted all the flashes to herself when wearing an optical illusion and asymmetrical dress in Tiffany, strapless and midi.

To complete, she wore white pumps and sunglasses, futuristic, à la KIm Kardashian.

“@loewe Fall Winter 2023 Womens Runway #pfw23,” Suita captioned the post.

Check it out and get inspired:

1 of 10 Andressa Suita — Photo: Playback/Instagram

2 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.36.24 — Photo: vogue

3 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.36.25 (1) — Photo: vogue
4 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.36.25 — Photo: vogue
5 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.36.25 (2) — Photo: vogue
6 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.36.25 (3) — Photo: vogue
7 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.42.25 — Photo: vogue
8 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.42.25 (1) — Photo: vogue
9 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.42.26 — Photo: vogue
10 of 10 WhatsApp Image 2023-03-03 at 15.42.26 (1) — Photo: vogue

See photos of Andressa Suita

