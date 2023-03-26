Andressa Urach DOES NOT FORGIVE even with a ribbon bikini and shows body after plastic surgery

Andressa Urach is enjoying a new personal and career phase. After the birth of the child, Leon1 year, and the end of the marriage with Thiago Lopesthe influencer and model debuted new projects that divided opinions on social networks.

After announcing her return as a presenter of the Miss Butt contest and joining OnlyFans, the girl made changes to her body. In new photos released, she appeared with her different body and caught the attention of the public.

In a bikini, Andressa Urach appears retreaded

Andressa Urach appeared to admirers this Friday (24) after undergoing surgery. In the postoperative period, the former participant of A Fazenda 6 posed only in a bikini made of ribbon to mark her tan and showed off her new sculptural physique.

Owner of a body with scattered tattoos, the famous showed off her new image a month after undergoing general liposuction surgery. The procedure was chosen by the model to achieve a more modeled body and with adjustment in the small details.

After eight years without plastic surgery, Andressa Urach overcame the fear caused by a serious health problem in 2015. At the time, the celebrity had a near-death experience after applying hydrogel on her legs.

The substance caused an infection in the communicator, who wanted to increase the size of her legs and buttocks. “At the time, I was very traumatized. Today I am more mature. I am not against plastic surgery, but everything is a question of balance”, she explained in an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

After the various complications, the artist returned to believe in surgical interventions to achieve the physique she so desired. Other celebrities have also applied the same material to their bodies and faced health problems. Some of them said they exaggerated when looking for the “perfect body”.

Check the record of the new body of Andressa Urach: