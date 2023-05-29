Angel not yet on Dua Lipa’s level

Jazz from a pispot, Anderson’s dandy pink look. Pak and Engel, who shimmer every which way, provided a positive final report on the first day of the Boutique Festival core.

elmo le van

domi and jd beck (★★★★☆) had no chance before. The citizens of Tomorrowland and a jazz duo performing at a festival competing for an imaginary drinking cup of Werchter Habits is like a vegetarian talking about meat substitutes at a congress among carnivores. domitil degle And james dennis Beck, however, left Osegempark with a customer base that numbered around 500 conquered souls.

DOMI and JD Beck weave disparate parts of jazz, fusion, funk and hip-hop into stuttering pop akin to whiskey tasting (‘Take a Chance’), space travel (‘Smile’) or engineering students’ pronouncements (‘Bowling’) processed into songs. ), which also did a great job in an uncomfortable festival tent. Domi rattles off masterful solos from a toilet bowl, to which JD Beck responds with insane drum parts.



image koen kpenes

He paid tribute to jazz legends Jacob Pastorius And Wayne Shorter, but the pair never came across as elitist. Can you find a work that doesn’t break away from the binding shackles of texts (“Shit, we have to sing again, and I’m out of breath”, JD Beck smiled) and even accused a minion of conceit? No, the way French-American couple Gen Z found out about jazz was as surprising as it was impressive. who are they Material. And badbadnotgood Among their deities, Domi and JD Beck have a patron saint.

folding chair



Meanwhile, visitors to the main stage Ardo confused CORE’s festival venue with an open-air solarium, where Masego (★★★☆☆) Coincidentally played a representative of Barbecue Funk. You’d think a win-win, but in the first fifteen minutes the man with the sex was not impressed. If your dress style, or lack thereof, takes away from the music, that’s a sign that things can be improved.

inner Jani Katltzis Masego had a hard time with it, dressing up for the occasion as a retired cyclist who sells hippie pants at Reggae Gail. As the set progressed, the Jamaican-American multi-instrumentalist quickly established himself as a hitmaker. ‘What You Wanna Try’, ‘Mystery Lady’ and ‘Tado’ succeed in disturbing the atmosphere of the picnic. Masego also has the ability to wear a set, but the fact that a man over forty was reading a book in a folding chair 30 meters from the stage shows how awkward it was to split Masego. .

hamster wheel



Attracting crowds to their shows and garnering attention proved to be the test of the first day of the self-proclaimed boutique festival. dj on stage AltVera And orlo – The Teletubbie stuff of stage names is also not used for this second edition of the Corps – a constant swarm of people made for a pleasant crowd, but of the 20,000 announced day tourists, the festival mainly took place between the stages.

during the first now genia, DOMi and JD Beck and Masego observed that CORE was successful in bringing many Salon supporters to Ossegempark. And in the open air, the passive attitude of a certain group of visitors was all the more noticeable. pusha t (★★☆☆☆) A grasshopper was dodging here and there, but the fire that brought the American to the crazy rap of ‘Brambleton’ and ‘Hear Me Clearly’ only spread to the front rows.

Pusha T dons the title of ‘coke wrapper’ like a superhero cape, but stories of the underworld lie better in the litter-strewn streets of Antwerp North than in a sun-drenched park where half a liter costs a finger. The escapade was complete after a ‘Diet Coke’, and was completely incomprehensible from the perspective of a neutral passerby. Gets boring quickly with an hour beat. It’s pretty funny to watch a hamster run itself to pieces in a running wheel, but it’s amusing to say the least.

cat whining



“I did French in school, à lecole”stewed pink panthi (★★☆☆☆), but the geography lessons were only as advanced as his knowledge of the Battle of the Golden Spurs. “It’s my first time in Belgium!” After a full 280 days of making a bad impression at Pukkelpop, she cried hysterically. With ultra-short but crisp pop songs like ‘Pain’, ‘Break It Off’ and ‘Just for Me’, the British sensation has introduced drum and bass to the post-2000 generation. But just because you know how the internet works doesn’t mean you’re worth following in real life.

After a handful of songs, Pinkpants put away her pouch (“And I usually never do that,” she said proudly) but instead of wondering what you do with a handbag on stage, she better Explores how a microphone works. Every time he actually sang, the population of Osegempark voluntarily died so as not to have to hear his cat’s voice. “But ‘Take Me Home’ is really hard to sing”, it said apologetically.

After half an hour, Pinkpants left, his DJ doing the honors, after which the TikTok idol returned for a five-minute poorly played playback show. During the closing ‘Boys a Liar Pt. 2’, the less packed tent turned out to be more consistent than someone who earns a living singing. It was making money without embarrassment.

sound mix show



The rattle of ovaries drowned out the thunderous applause on the main stage. “Do you feel sexy tonight?”Asked Anderson Pak without waiting for an answer. “You look sexy tonight!” A word of welcome, a smile: All Soul Star needed on the opening day of CORE was the first thing to get all noses in her direction.



nxconcern image koen kpenes

nxconcern (★★★☆☆), his hobby project with producer and best friend nuxvelezThere was a way to see Pakistan from a different perspective. Not as a multi-instrumentalist – Nxworries tours with one DJ equipment and two microphones – but as an engaging vocalist with sensual soul pop. ‘What More Can I Say’ was a horny foreplay led by a dandy with a rare species of koala on his head. Those who closed their eyes fantasized about satin sheets and suddenly had the opportunity to burn an expensive fragrant cheese.

The NxWorries show, however, was like hunting with a prying eye where it was hard to give yourself an attitude. Anderson .pak drew applause, though that too was an attempt to get the crowd to forget that NxWorries was nothing more than a DJ set with live vocals. While changing clothes, Nuxvelez pulled out cards of ’80s funk and ’70s soul, including Bobby Caldwell’s “What You’d Do for Love,” which, however, was more than thirst-quenching. There was nothing.

The high content of the Soundmixshow made the duo’s Belgian debut a distinct experience. For the second part, Anderson .pak donned pink – the flamingo family was sacrificed for the hat, may God rest in peace – and continued on his merry way. “Belgium, you look so beautiful”Said Slick Janus, previously with ‘Best One’, ‘Where I Go’, ‘Suede’ and ‘Link Up’ – for. Mark to drag a dozen ladies to the stage – to bring soul pop songs that slay like Better Honey.

Verdict: Glad NxWorries knows where Belgium is headed and new music has been hinted at several times. But if Nuxvelej and Anderson .pak ever return in this guise, let there be a budget for a live band.

world star



There were hopes, more than ever, after angel van laeken At Coachella – not the triple threat anyway – stunned les americanos to such an extent that the lack of excellence was in danger. But during her first Belgian festival show of the summer, Angel (★★★★☆) needed time to celebrate.



LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Engel (Angel van Laeken) performing at OVO Arena, Wembley on May 23, 2023 in London, England. CAP/MAR©MAR/Capital Pictures! Belgium only! picture photo news

Bruxelois debuted with ‘Plus de sens’, ‘Tu me regards’ and ‘Penses positives’, with which she immediately exposed her weaknesses. After two albums, Angel still has a little over the top material to impress over an hour and a half. She compensates for the feather-light pop à la française with interjections that are very dua lipa And katy perry to apply. It’s the show that takes precedence, resulting in the excellent projections in Brussels that initially worked – from the rollercoaster to its flying dog Peppet – and so stadium-friendly versions of its songs and dance choreography that aren’t groundbreaking but do True entertainment value.

In the past, Engel has dared to appear vulnerable, but the porcelain pop artist has become a star on steroids. She does something uncanny – she sings more pure in the daytime – but her charm remains free from arrogance. You could tell that by the way she smiled after each song, often laughing through her teeth. The man who makes Angel. She’s the world star who can ring the doorbell to borrow a bus of hot sauce.

Angle produced hits (‘Libre’, ‘Tout aublier’, ‘Je vieux tes yeux’), hits with substance (‘Ta Reine’, ‘Balance ton quoi’) and a high cuddly material, the sum of which is rarely seen There goes the goodwill factor. From ‘Oui ou non’ to closing track ‘Brussels je te’em’, she drove a handful of low moments following a flawless course backed noisily by her city. He has filled this headline spot with flying colors. And even though Angel isn’t on Dua Lipa’s level yet, she’ll get there.