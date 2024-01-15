Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Former lovers finally see the end of the tunnel, their marriage was shorter than their divorce

great couple brad pitt And Angelina Jolie Announced their separation in 2016. A beautiful story that unfortunately ended after more than ten years. Note that the end of this romance was marked by child abuse investigation Regarding Brad Pitt. Of course, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has determined that 60 year old actor Was not guilty in any way.

in the subject this divorceAnne Kelly, Brad Pitt’s lawyer, announced in 2022: “Unlike the other party, Brad owns everything he is responsible for from day one, but he won’t own anything he didn’t do.,it was Target of all types of attacks personal and false statements“, he further added. The former star couple finally sees the end of the tunnel in front of this story.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the final road to divorce

A source has revealed about the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. U.S. weekly, ,they cross over final administrative formalitieswhich is a great relief and morale booster“, the source said. Insiders reveal the former couple is in the phase end this legal battle Which lasted for 7 years.

The source excitedly told about the grief the actor is facing. for result Of this separation. ,He feels sad when it doesn’t happen He has better relationships with some of his childrenAnd he regrets that things turned so bitter with Angelina, but the days of looking back angrily are behind him“, always according to the insider.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: What are their plans?

Recently, Angelina Jolie, 48, opened up about her desire to move on. She particularly emphasized the fact that what she wanted Leave California Once their divorce was finalized. ,I don’t really have… any social life. I have realized my closest friends are refugees, Maybe four out of my six women lived through war and conflict“, she believed.”This is part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel so freely. I will go when i could“, he said, referring to his home in cambodia,

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are living together: report https://t.co/D0EHamZsLD pic.twitter.com/FZ3SMCmOL3 – Page Six (@PageSix) 15 February 2024

On his part, Brad Pitt only has time for his career and his girlfriend, ines de ramon, ,He embraces aging and the experiences and wisdom it brings“, another source told the outlet on the subject. The insider points to the fact that the lovebirds share a deep bond and Brad Pitt is reportedly very happy with their current life.