Angelina Jolie blows up the web, fairer than ever!

Angelina Jolie once again caught people’s attention with her bold new look!

• Also read: 10 favorite perfumes of the biggest stars

• Also read: Angelina Jolie ditched her heels for these awesome, controversial shoes

The well-known actress appeared on the streets of New York with vibrant blonde hair, a hair transformation that immediately made waves on social media and the tabloids.

Known for her captivating beauty and timeless style, the Hollywood icon has always reinvented herself both on the big screen and on the red carpet.

However, this new shade of hair seems to bring a different twist to her public image. A far cry from her signature brunette, this blonde hue brings freshness and shine to her already attractive appearance.

Reactions from Internet users are mixed, but mostly positive.



“Comments via @voguemagazine on Instagram”

Some consider this change a sign of brilliance, noting that the blonde enhances her divine aura and natural elegance. Others express surprise but recognize Jolie’s boldness and ability to approach any genre with confidence and grace.

In any case, Angelina pierced the lenses, it’s true!

To watch out for – 4 factors that cause the appearance of premature gray hair