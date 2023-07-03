Angelina Jolie Spotted In NY With Son Pax (And It’s Special)

Actress Angelina Jolie rarely allows herself to be photographed with her children. Although she occasionally makes an exception for the premiere. For example, Jolie once took her daughters Shiloh and Zahra to Rome. He was pictured this week with his 19-year-old son Pax. A rare moment, as second oldest is not often in the limelight.

With her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Angelina has six beautiful children: son Maddox (21), daughter Zahara (18) who has now left her parents’ home, son Pax (19), daughter Shiloh (16) and twins Children Vivienne and Knox (14). Talk about a big family.

An intimate mother-son moment in New York

Like a true tigress, Angelina Jolie protects her kids from the media. That’s why she allows herself to be photographed with her now 19-year-old son during a trip to New York, a rarity.

The actress spends a pleasant afternoon with son Pax in Soho, New York. On this occasion, both wore matching sunglasses. We immediately notice that their second eldest son has become a real style icon. Her baggy trousers and oversized blouse will set many young hearts racing. Watch footage of the rare mother-son moment below.

gothamGetty Images