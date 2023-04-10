Angelina Jolie’s Uncle Wrote Rock Classic And Hardly Nobody Knows

Chip Taylor is an American composer born in 1940. Brother of actor Jon Voight and geologist Barry Voight, Chip is the uncle of none other than actors Angelina Jolie and James Haven. However, this is not the only merit of Chip.

As a musician, Chip Taylor wrote hit songs like “Angel of the Morning” and “Wild Thing”. This second one became an absolute success in the 60s, mainly thanks to the artists who ended up recording it at the time.

The first version of the song was recorded by The Wild Ones in 1965, an American band that is perhaps best remembered just for having recorded the first version of the song. It is worth remembering that, in this first version, the song failed, which made Taylor head to England with his demos.

The song attracted the producer of the English band The Troggs, Larry Page, although the band had to insist a lot to record the song on the A side of a single. Released in April 1966, The Troggs’ version of “Wild Things” reached #1 in the US and #2 in the UK.

For Chip Taylor, The Troggs were the band that actually managed to capture the essence of music. In fact, Billboard’s page about the song states that it “remains a garage rock classic, more than 45 years after its release”.

Wild Thing: Other Versions of the Rock Classic

When popularized by The Troggs, it was clear that “Wild Thing” had become a success, and that it would soon gain new versions with different bands. Then, in 1967, iconic musician Jimi Hendrix performed “Wild Thing” at the Monterey Pop Festival.

The song closed her nine-song setlist that night, which went down as one of the most explosive and riveting performances of her career. At the end of the performance, Hendrix destroyed his guitar, setting it on fire and throwing it against the stage.

Since then, the song has been covered by several other bands such as Fancy, Senator Bobby, The Meteors, The Creatures, The Runaways, among others. In addition, the song even gained humorous versions thanks to programs like The Muppets.