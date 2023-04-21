Angry fans force Niantic to delete tweet

We know that fans of Pokémon GO are very upset about the latest changes regarding Remote Raid Passes. And now there is refutable proof of this. This is a tweet that Niantic, responsible for the game, has been forced to remove after a violent reaction from players.

In the publication, they boasted about the good reactions that going out to play the title provokes, a very hot topic due to the changes in these remote raid passes. Many fans were critical of the message, to the point that the company removed the message. Fans feel that Niantic is ignoring their request to revert the changes to these passes. Here is the deleted tweet:

It’s been almost two weeks since Niantic implemented the changes to Remote Raid Passes, and several players have reported that their local communities are dead or dying without the support of remote raiders.

Despite an ongoing boycott and a petition with over 100,000 signatures, Niantic went ahead with unpopular changes to Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go. As of April 6, players can only use five Remote Raid Passes per day, and the price of each pass has nearly doubled. Which is why it was in very poor taste for the community that Niantic posted this tweet.

Via: Dexerto