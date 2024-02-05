Animal Welfare Ethics Commission will give voice to allies of colonies

Monday, February 5, 2024, 00:50





The Massanassa Municipal Council, through the Animal Welfare Department, has established the Massanassa Animal Welfare Policy Commission. Its purpose is to give voice to organizations and groups working in feline colonies, publicize initiatives taken by the Animal Welfare Department, and collect proposals for improvements.

This commission is composed of municipal representatives, notably, the mayor, Paco Comes; On behalf of Animal Welfare Councillor, Patricia Piqueres; of PSOE councilor Samuel Boix; and José Luis Lizana, councilor of Guanyar per Massanassa Accord. In addition, by three people who represent the work of local cat colonies, Inma Ponce, Susana Talavera and Puri Padilla, and the local animal association, Orejotas Felices. In turn, by the technical representatives of the City Council.

At this first meeting, the status of execution of the Feline Colony Project being carried out by the Municipal Council was reported and the action protocol associated with the Ethical Control and Management Plan for Urban Feline Colonies of the Municipality, a project leading In the Valencian Community, following the approval of Law 7/2023, of 28 March, on the protection of the rights and welfare of animals, and which combines the objective of improving animal welfare and its protection with the promotion of public health.

Massanassa has received assistance of 56,629 euros from the Ministry for Colony Control. Only people who cooperate with the project can feed the cats in the colonies

The project is based on adequate protocols for action in cat colonies, in terms of optimal conditions at feeding points, sterilization, deworming and vaccination, as well as control of the health status of the colonies.

In fact, the Massanassa City Council, together with 28 people in collaboration with 15 feeding points, the local police and local veterinary clinics, has managed to sterilize 60% of all stray cats in four months, with a target of 90 during the first % to be reached. Quarter of the year.

In addition, the local administration has little left to finalize the adaptation of the shelter that is being built in the Municipal Sports Center to house those cats that require a recovery process or a temporary space as they return to their normal habitat. Can’t stay. The project also includes training. For this reason, the City Council gave all volunteers a training manual on good practices in the management of cat colonies, with the aim of spreading the greatest possible knowledge regarding the best practices regarding the community cat population, which were to be implemented. Its management. A course that develops the CER (Capture, Sterilization and Return) methodology to guarantee animal health, safety and welfare regulations.

Massanassa City Council emphasizes that only project partners can feed the cats at the respective established feeding points, remembering that it is a prohibited action for any unauthorized person.

Similarly, the local unit encourages those who wish to participate in this initiative, as well as become foster homes or adoptive families. To collaborate, you can write to the following information and registration email: colony.felines@massanassa.es.

The project has been prepared under a subsidy from the Ministry of Social Rights and the Agenda 2030 aimed at population control of feline colonies, for which the Massanassa City Council has received a total of 56,629 euros.

